Wheeling, WV

Cold case solved after more than three years and former school coach appears in court: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy3mh_0cwVZyTT00

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

It’s a missing person’s case that’s captivated the area for more than three years, but it came to a sad end this week. The bodies of Brian Goff and Joni Davis were found in the Ohio River.

–> Car and bodies of missing Belmont County couple are discovered <–

A team of divers made the discovery in Jefferson County. The couple’s bodies were reportedly inside the car they were last reported driving, with their seatbelts on. The couple was last seen in June of 2018 in St. Clairsville.

A former Union Local coach appeared in court on four counts of sexual battery.

–> Prosecutor explains sexual battery case against former Union Local assistant coach <–

31-year-old Joby Barr plead not guilty to the charges, which involve a female teenage student. Union Local school officials say Barr is no longer under contract with the school. He was an assistant coach for a girls’ team, but officials will not say which sport. If convicted, Barr could face a maximum of five years in prison for each count.

As the Infrastructure Bill passes through Congress, there’s a piece of legislation within it that residents in our area have been fighting for.

–> Part of Infrastructure Bill would put technology in your vehicle to stop drunk driving <–

It includes a mandate for the auto industry to include what’s called Advanced Impaired Driving Technology in all new vehicles. It’s expected to prevent more than 9,000 deaths a year.

Ready or not, winter is coming! Yes, that means snow, but how much?

–> West Virginia winter predictions are out: How much snow are we in for? <–

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook and say to expect much of the same as last year where we weren’t pummeled with snow. However, even if temperatures overall are warm, there will be spells where thermometers will plunge and the snowflakes will fall.

Finally, we here at 7News have been sad this week. It was with heavy hearts that we announced the passing of our beloved former chief meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker.

–> 7News has lost a longtime family member: Dr. Dave passes away at 68 <–

Doc had recently retired and was in the process of moving to Mexico when he died unexpectedly. He was 68-years-old. The man who so many in the Ohio Valley grew to know and love was just and kind in person as he appeared on TV. We miss our friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with his family. We also thank all of you for the words of support and love for Doc.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

