ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Is 'Mayor of Kingstown' a True Story? Co-Creator Hugh Dillon on Show's Inspiration

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Mayor of Kingstown" co-creator Hugh Dillon and cast members Aidan Gillen, Taylor Handley, and Emma Laird spoke to Newsweek about the new Paramount+...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Mayor of Kingstown You Must See

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is a crime–thriller series that revolves around the McLusky family, which has made much of its wealth serving as the link between law enforcement and the criminal elements in the eponymous town, which has seven prison facilities in 10 miles radius. The politics-savvy oldest brother is initially known as the mayor of the town. It’s a title he won through influence and power rather than an election.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Mayor of Kingstown

When Paramount+ announced they were introducing a new show called “Mayor of Kingstown,” the world was intrigued. The premise is one that seems simple, but we imagine it is anything but. The town of Kingstown, Michigan, is a small town that is not thriving in any way except the fact that it houses a series of prisons. The only business there that does any well is the business of sending people to jail, and the McLusky family is the power family in the area. The show stars Jeremy Renner, who is exceptionally famous for his roles in amazing works such as “The Hurt Locker,” and the Avengers franchise, but there are also a few other exceptionally famous faces in Kingstown. While we haven’t watched the show yet, it’s on our list. We cannot help but want to see these actors take on these characters. Meet the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Universe Might Expand

Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883 may just be the start of Taylor Sheridan's universe. As the famed screenwriter's stories continue to wow audiences and draw in record-breaking ratings, there is renewed talk about expanding Sheridan's hold on the TV scene with even more new shows, with some potential titles even growing the Yellowstone universe.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Handley
Person
Aidan Gillen
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Parsons Sun

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird on Iris & Mike’s Frustrating, Flawed & Broken Relationship

Welcome to Kingstown, Iris (Emma Laird). Near the end of the second episode of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ drama, Russian mobster Milo Sunter (Aidan Gillen) decides to change his approach and has Iris, a sex worker who’s been in New York, come to town to target Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). For her character, Mayor of Kingstown‘s Laird points to episodes from 5 on as “the sweet spot” for her. She tells us more.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Is the Show Filmed in Michigan?

“Mayor of Kingstown” town is a fictional U.S. setting in Michigan, but it’s based on show co-creator Hugh Dillon’s hometown. Dillon, who also stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, is a prominent force behind the show. While “Yellowstone” is filmed in Montana, “Mayor of Kingstown” has an American feel, but there’s no real Kingstown, Mich.
MICHIGAN STATE
KSDK

Jeremy Renner thrives in Taylor Sheridan's engrossing new show, 'Mayor of Kingstown'

ST. LOUIS — Along with his brother Mitch (the always reliable Kyle Chandler), Mike McLusky runs things in Kingstown, Michigan. Played with authority by Jeremy Renner, he's the kind of guy who can bust a bottle over another man's head in a bar without a badge or gun, and walk out without a call being made. The brothers operate as community servants, aka prison liaison for the nearby penitentiaries. Unofficial (and unpaid) "fixers," the men who receive a request from an inmate's sister that something is wrong at the big house. Respected and revered at the same time in the working-class city for their loyalty and ability, the dirty job can paint targets on their chests for the favors they do.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecinemaholic.com

Mayor of Kingstown Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ depicts Mike McLusky claiming the throne of the de facto “mayor” after the unforeseen murder of his brother Mitch McLusky. Upon the murder, Mike spends time processing the state of affairs and his emotions towards his brother with his wife. When the chaos settles in, two FBI agents approach Mike to renew the terms they had on paper with his brother. But let’s save the rest for the recap section and take a look at everything you need to know about ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ episode 3!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A True Story#Paramount
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Fans Can Get One Free Month of Paramount+: Here’s How

If you ever wanted to check out the new show Mayor of Kingstown, there is no better time to do so than right now. Mayor of Kingstown is an American crime thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. Yes, that’s the same Taylor Sheridan that created the Paramount Network hit show Yellowstone. The new series follows the powerful McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan. There, the only successful industry is that of the prison system. The show was made to shine a light on important issues such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

‘Yellowstone’ creator premieres ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ drama this week: How to watch, stream, date, cast, trailer

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Wild West series “Yellowstone,” is debuting another thrilling series. “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 14. The drama follows the McLusky family, described as power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to the streaming service. The series explores ways law enforcement treats prison inmates, including authorities orchestrating the violent deaths of criminals they don’t want to see stand trial.
TV SERIES
Android Central

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown online from anywhere

Mayor of Kingstown tells the story of the McLusky family who live in the small town of Kingstown, Michigan. As manufacturing and other industries left long ago, all that remains are federal, state, and private prisons. Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) and Mitch McLusky (Kyle Chandler) serve as power brokers between...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Jeremy Renner is the 'Mayor of Kingstown' in new Paramount+ drama

"Yellowstone" has been such a success, it's yielding not just one more series from the same source but two, at almost the same time. As the original Kevin Costner-starring drama continues its just-started fourth season on Paramount Network, shows it has prompted will debut on streaming cousin Paramount+. First up -- premiering Sunday, Nov. 14 -- is "Mayor of Kingstown," created by "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan and co-star Hugh Dillon ("Flashpoint"), and casting Jeremy Renner ("The Avengers") as Mike McLusky, the mayor of a prison-centric Michigan town where the law doesn't always rule. A delicate balance results among politicians, police officers, guards, convicts and McLusky and his own relatives. (The other new show, the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," premieres Dec. 19.)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Daily Beast

Jeremy Renner’s Gritty ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Is No ‘Mare of Easttown’

Taylor Sheridan makes movies and TV shows about rugged men doing rugged things in rugged locales. On the heels of the return of his cable-TV hit Yellowstone, he delivers more of the same with Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-episode Paramount+ drama (Nov. 14)—co-created by and co-starring Yellowstone vet Hugh Dillon—about Mike McLusky, the unofficial ruler of the fictional Michigan city of Kingstown, home to seven prisons in a 10-mile radius. A hardscrabble working-class enclave where tensions run high between inmates and guards, cops and drug dealers, and criminals and civilians, Kingstown is a quagmire where everyone is literally and figuratively trapped by circumstance and position. Consequently, it’s Mike’s job to establish and maintain peace in a place that’s known precious little of it.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown features his trademark macho melodrama, but it "yearns for 2005 like a convict for a conjugal visit"

"As an actor, Taylor Sheridan tended to alternate between square-jawed authority figures and square-jawed thugs, but his prospects were perhaps limited by coming up at a moment when TV was accentuating vulnerability over rugged cheekbones," says Daniel Fienberg. "He appeared in various initials-driven shows, your CSIs and NCISs, plus a memorable run on Sons of Anarchy, before transitioning into a writing and directing career that can be interpreted as focusing on revitalizing the kind of manly melodramas that, in a different era, might have kept him employed in front of the camera. Sheridan makes bombastic, macho throwbacks, and while the features Sicario and Wind River should have offered proof that he’s more than capable of writing female characters, albeit women struggling in male-driven professions, they feel like exceptions rather than the result of a focused intention. Or perhaps he hasn’t found a muse of the sort his Sons of Anarchy boss Kurt Sutter has in Katey Sagal. Particularly since his transition to TV, where he created the cable juggernaut that is Yellowstone, Sheridan has chosen to take big ideas and drown them in a sea of testosterone. It’s possible to behave heroically in Taylor Sheridan’s worlds, but there are too many corrupt and antiquated systems in place for a character to emerge as a true hero. It’s a relief that the Coen brothers already adapted Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men, because it would have been the most on-the-nose of Sheridan projects. And Sheridan projects, even the best of them, are already plenty on-the-nose. Created with actor Hugh Dillon, Sheridan’s new Paramount+ drama, Mayor of Kingstown, is very much a Taylor Sheridan production, a discourse on flawed masculinity told, with much mumbling and grunting, through a critique of the American prison system. It’s not a milieu made for subtlety, and none is offered. But through three episodes, the bluster and the questionable choices of where to focus too often overwhelm a unique context and well-intentioned discourse."
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
638K+
Followers
70K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy