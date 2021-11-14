ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Chris Christie Declines to Say if He'd Support a Trump Run in 2024 as the Pair Trade Attacks

By Xander Landen
 6 days ago
The former New Jersey governor faced Trump's wrath on Monday for suggesting Republicans should move past the loss to...

Comments / 3

Viva Satire !
6d ago

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie did admit that he would support however, a third plate at Thanksgiving next week.

Reply
3
The Atlantic

Trump’s Battle to Keep His Grip on His Party

If Donald Trump tries to run for president again, one of his former campaign advisers has a plan to dissuade him. Anticipating that Trump may not know who Adlai Stevenson was or that he lost two straight presidential elections in the 1950s, this ex-adviser figures he or someone else might need to explain the man’s unhappy fate. They’ll remind Trump that if he were beaten in 2024, he would join Stevenson as one of history’s serial losers. “I think that would resonate,” said this person, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. “Trump hates losers.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Chris Christie Explains Why He’ll Run Against Donald Trump With A Dwight Eisenhower Ding

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Monday he’s not afraid to jump into the 2024 presidential race, even if Donald Trump is involved. Christie, during an interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, said he was “certainly” considering another run for the White House and said Trump wasn’t exactly Dwight Eisenhower. Other possible GOP candidates have hinted they won’t run if Trump decides to mount a comeback.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
