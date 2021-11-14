ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington DE Chase Young (knee) feared to have torn ACL vs. Buccaneers

By Around the NFL Staff
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Young is down and out -- perhaps for the rest of the season. The Washington Football Team's star defensive end is feared to have torn his ACL in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Young...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was at practice Thursday. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, it’s unlikely that Gronkowski will be ready for Monday’s game as he recovers from his ribs and now lower back injury. It’s worth noting that Gronkowski isn’t one to milk an injury...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
ourcommunitynow.com

Buccaneers vs. Washington Wednesday Injury Reports

The first injury reports of the week are here for the Buccaneers and Washington. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team released their Week 10 Wednesday injury reports this afternoon, featuring a handful of non-participants on each side of the matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

WFT's Chase Young Goes to Locker Room after Suffering Knee Injury vs. Buccaneers

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young left the field during the first half of Sunday's first half matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering what appeared to be a right leg or knee injury. Kim Jones. Chase Young's right leg is being attended to. He appears to be...
NFL
theScore

Godwin game-time decision for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will travel with the team but is still a game-time decision for their matchup against the Washington Football Team, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters, including the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight. Godwin did not participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday due...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Washington De Chase Young#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wft#Bucs#Tampa Bay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Buccaneers to watch in Week 10 vs. Washington

The Washington Football Team looks to avoid a five-game losing streak on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to FedEx Field. Remember, the Bucs were at FedEx Field in January for the NFL Wild-Card game, which they won, 31-23. Defeating the Bucs won’t be easy for Washington, even if...
NFL
numberfire.com

Antonio Gibson (shin) active for Washington against Buccaneers

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (shin) is officially active for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gibson practiced on a limited basis all week and will play on Sunday. In Week 8 before Washington's bye, Gibson had a season-low 11 touches and was out-targeted by J.D. McKissic 8-3 and out-carried by Jaret Patterson 11-8. The bye week hopefully helped with Gibson's lingering shin injury, but the limited participation at practice suggests it's still somewhat of a hindrance.
NFL
lineups.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (11/14/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (11/14/21) The last time Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bye week, they came out of it winning 8 straight games en route to an iconic Super Bowl victory. On Sunday, this Tampa team looks to initiate a similar run, opening up the second half of their season against a faltering Washington Football Team. The Football Team, meanwhile, looks to salvage what remains of a season that feels all but lost at the moment. Though we don’t know what the future holds for this team at quarterback, we do know that their defensive front is young, and likely to be around for years to come. While this unit hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this season, they’ve improved week-to-week, and this weekend’s game against the defending Super Bowl champs marks a perfect time to make a statement.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers face Taylor Heinicke (Again) in Washington

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to action in Week 10 of the NFL season as they visit the Washington Football Team this Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off tough road losses before their byes last week. The Bucs fell short once again in the regular season against the New Orleans Saints, 36-27, and Washington was beaten by the Denver Broncos, 17-10.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Can the Washington Football Team pull off a huge upset on Sunday by taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Sure, the odds aren’t in Washington’s favor, as the Bucs opened as solid favorites and remain as such. But the odds didn’t favor the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Denver Broncos in Week 9 upsets over the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers DL Vita Vea Carted Off With Knee Injury in Loss to Washington

The injury bug keeps on biting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was carted off the field following a one-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson which sealed a victory for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Arians shared after the game that Vea suffered an injury to his knee and had no updates to share regarding the severity of the wound.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy