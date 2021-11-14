1969 heist solved after man’s ‘unassuming’ life in hiding

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery has been closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible.

Authorities say 20-year-old Theodore Conrad was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out with a paper bag containing $215,000. That’s the equivalent of more than $1.7 million in 2021 dollars.

The U.S. marshals service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name until his death of lung cancer in May.

