Cleveland, OH

1969 heist solved after man’s ‘unassuming’ life in hiding

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnIy1_0cwVXjYE00

CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Federal marshals in Ohio say a 1969 bank robbery has been closed following the death earlier this year of the man they say was responsible.

Authorities say 20-year-old Theodore Conrad was a bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out with a paper bag containing $215,000. That’s the equivalent of more than $1.7 million in 2021 dollars.

Man charged in TikTok rescue has charge upped to kidnapping

The U.S. marshals service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name until his death of lung cancer in May.

Animal activist and fraudster ordered to repay $1.1m

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former animal-rights advocate who got people to invest in his businesses and used the money for personal expenses has been ordered to repay his victims $1,105,369.29. In addition to paying restitution, Jeffery Luke Westerman, 40, was sentenced Thursday by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andy Miller to serve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man missing out of Mingo County found safe

(UPDATE: 5 P.M. Nov. 19) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Maynard has been found safe MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that a man is missing out of Mingo County. Joshua Maynard was last seen in the Baisden area around 5:30 p.m. on November […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 6,429 new cases, 250 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have at […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

KCHD report 79 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 79 new COVID-19 cases for the area. Those 79 cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area to 26,643 throughout the duration of the pandemic. Officials also report no new deaths. This leaves the number of COVID-19 related deaths at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

