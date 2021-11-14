ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

2 killed in double shooting after illegal street car racing event in Compton

By KTLA Digital Staff, Sandra Mitchell
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p72gR_0cwVXbUQ00

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in Compton that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies responded, they found two men who had been shot inside a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both victims, who officials described to be in their early 20s, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that, before the fatal shootings, there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location.

Deputies believe the incidents are related, and neighbors are upset about the loud gatherings.

Diane Blackshire called the street racing “crazy.”

“It’s dangerous. That’s not something to do in the middle of the city,” Blackshire said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 teenage brothers arrested in connection with Willowbrook Metro station shooting

Two teenage brothers were arrested in connection with a September shooting that left four people injured at the Rosa Parks Metro Station in Willowbrook, authorities announced Saturday. The shooting at the C Line Station was first reported around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau said […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man found shot dead at South Gate homeless encampment; suspect remains at large

Homicide investigators on Saturday were investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man who was found at a homeless encampment in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers responded to the 8600 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shots being heard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Compton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Shooting near Victorville mall kills 1, injures 2: Police

One man is dead, and an adult and a minor were injured in a shooting outside the Mall of Victor Valley Friday night, according to the Victorville Police Department. The man who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two people who were injured were transported to a local hospital for medical […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Detectives investigate death of man found in San Marino street

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are assisting the San Marino Police Department after a man died in a city street early Friday. The incident was reported about 5:50 a.m. along the 1300 block of Virginia Road, officials said in a news release. The area is about one mile from the Huntington Library in a neighborhood […]
SAN MARINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Car Racing#Street Racing#Lasd#Homicide Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Anaheim Police Department seeks tips after homeless man is fatally injured

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the beating of a homeless man who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The man, Gilbert Daisaku Johnson, was found at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of West Broadway. When authorities arrived, Johnson was lying […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Body found at Fontana recyclables center

A man’s body was found at a recycle processing center in Fontana on Tuesday, officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the Burrtec West Valley Transfer Center located at 13373 Napa St., regarding a deceased man found by employees, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies found a […]
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy