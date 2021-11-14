2 killed in double shooting after illegal street car racing event in Compton

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in Compton that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies responded, they found two men who had been shot inside a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Both victims, who officials described to be in their early 20s, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that, before the fatal shootings, there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location.

Deputies believe the incidents are related, and neighbors are upset about the loud gatherings.

Diane Blackshire called the street racing “crazy.”

“It’s dangerous. That’s not something to do in the middle of the city,” Blackshire said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

