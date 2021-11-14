WATCH: Will Smith throws himself 'into the unknown' in breathtaking trailer for new adventure series

The designation “hardest working man in show business” gets shuffled around a lot, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a guy busier than Will Smith these days.

The promo tour for his new autobiography, Will , has kept him on the talk show circuit, where near-daily revelations are pulled from his detailed book, fueling tough questions from the gossip rags. He is also producing a dramatic re-boot of his classic sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

And now a trailer has arrived for Smith's latest venture -- a wild, globe-spanning six-part travel series for Disney+/National Geographic called “Welcome to Earth.”

If the trailer is any indication, this series is going to make a few probing questions on a book tour seem like a walk in the park.

Smith states in the trailer voiceover, "there's a new breed of explorers taking me to the ends of the Earth to discover hidden worlds that sit beyond our senses.”

In the clip, colorful, fast-moving shots show Smith scaling high icy mountains and going down in a small sub 3,000 feet in the ocean. Peering down into volcanos or up through clouds, the trailer is a dramatic, jarring montage of beautiful danger.

And considering legendarily mind-bending director Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan," "Requiem for a Dream") is attached, it’s sure this won’t be your usual “let’s feed the cute koala” nature romp.

But in case you demand cute critters in your nature shows, fear not, as cool lizards, big turtles, mysterious bugs, and other animals crawl throughout the trailer. Well, fear a little. It looks lIke one of filmdom’s favorite stars is going to put himself in some very sticky situations.

As one adventure guide says to Smith in the teaser, “I almost guarantee you’re going to survive.”

The series ties into Smith’s increasing interest in and promotion of experiencing the beauty of nature, and saving our planet from fast-encroaching climate change. "Once you decode the mysteries,” says Smith in the trailer, “you can find crucial info about the world around us.”

The show is being promoted along with another new Disney+/NatGeo show, “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth" (also directed by Aronofsky), where the brawny superhero star faces some real life terror across numerous extreme, stressful, often deadly adventures in order to inspire.

After all this breathless excitement from adventure shows with movie stars, we’re hoping they’re developing something to help calm us down, like maybe “Backyard Geranium Planting with Tina Fey.”

"Limitless" will arrive sometime in 2022. “Welcome to Earth” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on December 8.

