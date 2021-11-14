‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Boss Wants One Star to Be Permanent Fixture on Show

One Law & Order: Organized Crime creator has an eye on a recurring actor to become a series regular.

In a new interview with TV Line, showrunner Ilene Chaiken spoke about her hope for the show. Now that Brewster was promoted, fans questioned if that means that Guillermo Diaz could join the team on a permanent basis.

“We certainly hope so,” she said of him potentially becoming a fixture. “And it also opens the door for a new and even more challenging relationship with Stabler and Bell, now that he’s officially their boss. Their former boss was a somewhat crotchety, but actually warm, individual whom they both trusted. And it remains to be seen whether they can trust Brewster.”

Diaz first got his start in the franchise back in 1994. He appeared as a guest star in the original flagship series when he was just eighteen years old. He then began appearing as guest stars as different characters on the show plus on SVU. One of his most impactful roles for him personally was playing Carlos on SVU. Though it was a guest star appearance it had an effect on him. Carlos was being wrongfully imprisoned and lied about his alibi to keep his sexuality a secret. In real life, he is also gay.

“It’s really special for me because I’m a gay man,” Díaz told Give Me My Remote of his SVU guest spot. “It’s wonderful. I feel just lucky and blessed that SVU asked me to do this episode. It’s based on an actual story that happened; super sad and tragic: a gay man was falsely accused of a crime and it took 16 years, I believe, before he was exonerated…[but] I feel super thrilled and excited about the nomination.”

The Future of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ and ‘SVU’ Couple

Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU are known for crossing over into each other’s worlds. It turns out, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have a big say in the creative process. The two recently sat down with showrunner Warren Leight and Chaiken, they discussed their characters’ futures on the shows.

“I was shocked and delighted that Warren invited the world into our conversation,” she said with a chuckle. “I mean, we had a conversation amongst ourselves that I won’t share with you, because I think it’s very personal.”

However, he did spill about what questions were asked. Now if we can only find out what Hargitay and Meloni responded.

“It was just, you know, ‘What do you imagine? What do you feel? What do you want?’ And it wasn’t just us asking Mariska and Chris, it was all of us talking and imagining these two people and just trying to dig deep and be real about it. And I love hearing from the fans and I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t have a little look to see how they responded to Warren. “

Although there were numerous people in the meeting, they all agreed on certain aspects.

“It wasn’t as if we had, you know, extremes of difference,” she explained. “I mean, we all agree in principle, and we all have different thoughts about how it might treated as story. And that’s the fun of it and the fun of following out all of these ideas and seeing which ones feel the most worthy.”