Kim Kardashian Raves Over Ariana Grande’s Makeup Collection Amid Pete Davidson Romance

By Miranda Siwak
 6 days ago
Staying friendly! Amid her rumored romance with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian couldn’t resist testing out his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande’s recent cosmetics products.

“Special delivery from Ariana and REM Beauty,” the Skims mogul, 41, explained in a series of Instagram Story clips on Saturday, November 13, as she unboxed a PR package. “Look at this, I’m so excited!”

She continued in her post, “I think someone else in here is so excited — Northie, are you so excited? She said, ‘Oh my god, I saw this!’”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s eldest daughter, 8, chimed in, telling her mom, “Yeah, I saw this on TikTok.”

In the clips, the KKW Beauty founder showed off the various pieces from the 28-year-old Voice mentor’s makeup collection.

“I love this little palette, you know, I love neutrals,” Kardashian noted. “And her highlighters. Of course, she has an eyeliner and mascara.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum even let her daughter share her cosmetics.

“Here, Northie, eyeliner,” she called out to the elementary schooler. “Fun to play with. You guys are going to do some holiday makeup?”

The “Dangerous Woman” songstress launched her debut makeup line earlier this week.

“It means so much to me to be able to create a product line for absolutely everybody and anybody who wants to wear it and feel incredible,” Grande shared her vision via a statement on the brand’s website. “Makeup is so personal and to have the opportunity to help people feel even more beautiful than they already are in their own skin, and also to just provide tools that support and encourage people in their creativity and self-expression is a gift that I’ll never take for granted.”

The two cosmetics moguls have more than a love of makeup in common. Kardashian’s post comes shortly after sources confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that she is “falling for” 27-year-old Davidson, Grande’s ex-fiance.

Following the California native’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October, she and the King of Staten Island star seemingly hit it off, quickly spending more time together in their respective home states. The pair were spotted holding hands while out with friends at an amusement park in California later that month before she visited the stand-up comedian in his native Staten Island, New York.

Amid their speculated romance, a source exclusively dished about Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson, “He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens. Everything flows well [when they’re together].”

Before their romance, Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West — with whom she shares North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — for six years before filing for divorce in February.

Davidson, for his part, has been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor after he and the pop star — who married Dalton Gomez earlier this year — broke off their brief engagement in October 2018.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

