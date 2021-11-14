ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio officials say it’s ‘Winter Safety Awareness Week’

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zWAY_0cwVVkDh00

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, along with Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, have declared November 14-20 as Winter Safety Awareness Week.

The awareness effort encourages Ohioans to take action to help minimize the potential risks associated with winter weather, according to a release.

“Winter Safety Awareness Week is the ideal time for Ohioans to prepare for winter and cold weather-related incidents,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “Take time to restock your emergency supply kits, ensure your home and vehicles are prepped and maintained and review your emergency plans.”

State officials say now is the time to make sure your home has working smoke detectors, test your detectors monthly and conduct fire drills.

Winter preparation yard and housework is also encouraged for all Ohioans.

Ohioans are encouraged to check the expiration dates on nonperishable food items, bottled water/beverages, and medications.

Winter emergency kits should include essential items such as flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, a battery-operated radio/weather radio, first aid kit, cell phone and charger, and enough nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day) to sustain every household member for several days. Lastly, store food, bottled water, and supplies for each of your pets.

To learn more about Winter Safety Awareness Week, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world's busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country’s top general,...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy