Ohio officials say it’s ‘Winter Safety Awareness Week’

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, along with Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, have declared November 14-20 as Winter Safety Awareness Week.

The awareness effort encourages Ohioans to take action to help minimize the potential risks associated with winter weather, according to a release.

“Winter Safety Awareness Week is the ideal time for Ohioans to prepare for winter and cold weather-related incidents,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “Take time to restock your emergency supply kits, ensure your home and vehicles are prepped and maintained and review your emergency plans.”

State officials say now is the time to make sure your home has working smoke detectors, test your detectors monthly and conduct fire drills.

Winter preparation yard and housework is also encouraged for all Ohioans.

Ohioans are encouraged to check the expiration dates on nonperishable food items, bottled water/beverages, and medications.

Winter emergency kits should include essential items such as flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, a battery-operated radio/weather radio, first aid kit, cell phone and charger, and enough nonperishable food and water (one gallon per person, per day) to sustain every household member for several days. Lastly, store food, bottled water, and supplies for each of your pets.

