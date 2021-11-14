ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Extreme Cheat Day Meals

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlsAU_0cwVVbHA00

A quick look at Dwayne Johnson should tell you all you need to know about the man’s outlook regarding physical fitness. However, despite his obvious strict diet and workout regimen, the acclaimed actor is also known for something else: extreme cheat day meals.

As it turns out, Dwayne Johnson’s cheat day meals are just as fulfilling as his workouts during the week. Delish recently shared the renowned actor’s cheat meals and he doesn’t spare any expenses. “I do believe in working hard throughout the week and earning your cheat meals,” he stated. That being said, what does he indulge with? His favorite appears to be a bacon avocado cheeseburger, complete with all the fixings, and a side of fries. Naturally, he finishes it all off with a dessert like a cookie, apple fritter bread, or coffee cake.

As Johnson says, he earns his cheat meals. During the week, he takes in anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 calories a day to maintain his physique. As for meals, he’ll eat five to seven typically. Though these meals can differ throughout the week, they often come from the same food group or use the same ingredients.

A standard day for him begins with cream of rice or oatmeal with buffalo and eggs. When he finishes a workout, he goes for a fast-digesting carb like rice or sweet potatoes, also with protein. During the day, he regularly snacks on chicken, greens, and rice. He notes eating fish like cod or salmon but admits to hating the latter. Nevertheless, he eats it because it’s “a great fish in terms of your health and fitness.”

Considering the incredible shape Dwayne Johnson is in, I think he’s entitled to an occasional burger and fries.

Dwayne Johnson Elaborates on a Certain Bathroom Habit During His Workouts

Dwayne Johnson sharing workout tips is something any physical fitness enthusiast is likely interested in. However, there’s a certain habit Johnson has that turns some heads, and for good reason. A few weeks ago, he clarified this quirk and explained why he does it.

Speaking to Esquire about his life, the outlet couldn’t help but question a headline from a few years ago. It read “The Rock Reveals That He Pees in a Damn Water Bottle at the Gym.” Naturally, such a headline warrants further explanation and Johnson gladly obliged. “Well, yeah. The headline is actually true. I do pee in my water bottles. But, let me give context to that,” he said while laughing. “because everyone is leaning in, now, to what this means.”

According to him, these are water bottles he no longer uses. Claiming he frequently has to use the bathroom during workouts, he thought of using bottles at one point. Not only does it minimize workout interruption, but it’s, uh, convenient.

Presumably, he does his workouts alone, but it could also just be a huge power move. Either way, the mystery is solved.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Says Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Helped Out After His Dad’s Death

2021 has been a successful year for Dwayne Johnson as a Hollywood star. Most dynamically, he starred in two brand new movies within months of each other. He additionally saw several other dynamic milestones. The actor’s latest film debuted in the form of Netflix’s new movie, “Red Notice.” Not long after its debut, the film saw immediate success. We can assume a major contributor comes as a result of the movie’s leading cast featuring, of course, Dwayne Johnson, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on How Ridiculous He Looked Early in His Career

Dwayne Johnson holds one of the most impressive resumes in Hollywood. He is a huge box office draw. As a result, films like Jumanji¸ Jungle Cruise, and Red Notice are all incredibly popular. Before he started doing movies, he became one of the greatest champions the WWE has ever seen. Add to that his training regimen, otherworldly drive, and the amount of food he needs to fuel it all and you’d think that there’s no way you have anything in common with him.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Otis Had to Die

Over 10 seasons, we’ve seen several crucial “Chicago Fire” characters depart. A few met sadly tragic ends before concluding their time on the show. Now, “Chicago Fire” continues to reflect on the death of fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek after his heroic save during season eight. Zvonecek was previously played by actor Yuri Sardarov.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Variety

Vin Diesel Shares Open Invite Asking Dwayne Johnson to Return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Vin Diesel has shared an open invite asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the “Fast & Furious” series for its upcoming 10th mainline entry. Diesel took to Instagram on Sunday to publicly express his wishes for Johnson to reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in the next film, expected to be the first of a two-part franchise finale. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10.’ As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t...
MOVIES
MIAMIDIARIO

Dwayne Johnson vetoes real guns on his shoots

https://miamidiario.com/dwayne-johnson-veta-las-armas-reales-en-sus-rodajes/. Following what happened to actor Alec Baldwin while filming a movie, Dwayne Johnson The Rock announced that he will stop using real weapons in his future projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Health And Fitness#Cod#Fish
Cinema Blend

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Gives Honest Update About DC Debut

Dwayne Johnson has been planning to play Black Adam in the DC movie universe for about as long as there has been a DC movie universe. He was set to be Black Adam before Zachary Levi was ever cast to play Shazam, and yet, that movie made it to the screen years earlier. But now Black Adam is truly on a path to the big screen and Dwayne Johnson is very excited about what is to come.
MOVIES
FitnessVolt.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares His Favorite Inspirational Quote With a Post-Workout Photo

Fans around the world look up to Dwayne Johnson’s larger-than-life persona and unparalleled work ethic for motivation. Johnson is also one of the most influential figures on social media. He shares workouts, ongoing projects updates, and self-help tips with his 277 million Instagram followers. Late-night workouts after all the business are done for the day are an integral part of Dwayne Johnson’s routine.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwayne Johnson Says His Production Company Will No Longer Use Real Guns

Dwayne Johnson says that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will no longer use real guns on set following the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust." Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after mistakenly firing a live round from a gun that was being used as a prop.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FitnessVolt.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shared The ‘Brutal But Exremely Productive’ Leg Day Finisher

When you have the confidence to show off quads in extremely high shorts and then it goes on to become a trend, there is no reason to doubt that you take the leg day workout extremely seriously. Yes, we are talking about ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old recently shared a leg day workout video on his Instagram account to show how he puts his quads and glutes through extra work.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Dwayne Johnson Makes His Pitch To Be the Next James Bond

With Daniel Craig relinquishing the role of James Bond after a 15 year run as the British superspy, many other stars are throwing in their hat for the role. The latest is Dwayne Johnson, who brings some unique credentials to the table. Speaking with Esquire, Johnson discussed his unique connection...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Dwayne Johnson Talks About Joining the 007 Movies, Says He’s “Gotta Be Bond”

Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to action films. He’s starred in many, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the Jumanji series, and most recently, Red Notice. But he’s ready to step into one of the genre's most iconic roles: James Bond. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor talked a bit about his grandfather’s role in You Only Live Twice and stepped forward to claim his own spot in the hit franchise.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson’s The Latest Actor To Throw His Hat In The Ring For James Bond After Sharing Family Connection

Now that Daniel Craig is officially done as James Bond, all eyes are on the discussion of who will pick up the mantle now that he has ended his tenure. There are several names that have been suggested as in the running, but now a new fighter approaches. Dwayne Johnson says he’s ready to be James Bond, and he has the bona fides to support his claim. He actually has James Bond movies in his blood.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel wants Dwayne Johnson in Fast 10 to “fulfill his destiny”

Vin Diesel wants Dwayne Johnson back in the Fast and Furious franchise. In an impassioned Instagram post, Diesel asked the action movie star to “fulfill” his destiny and return for Fast 10. In the post, containing an image from Fast Five, Diesel tells Johnson that “the time has come”, pointing...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson addresses Vin Diesel jokes in his movies

Dwayne Johnson's continued jokes targeting Vin Diesel throughout his filmography have finally been addressed by the man himself. The most recent example is within the former wrestler's Netflix actioner Red Notice, which features the cast discussing Diesel auditioning for the musical Cats. "The jokes never end," he laughed whilst appearing...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

296K+
Followers
30K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy