Duke men’s basketball is halfway through the second leg of the Veterans Day Weekend Showcase with a 33-29 lead over Campbell. Less than 12 seconds into the game, junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. took a fall while attempting to fill the lane off the opening tip. He left the game with an apparent leg injury and headed toward the locker room, leaving Duke with a glaring absence from the lineup for the next few crucial minutes. After putting up a triple-double in Friday’s win against Army, Duke needed an extra boost from wings while he was out.

