CM Punk Talks ROH’s Hiatus, Wants Brody King in AEW

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk discussed ROH going on hiatus and which ROH star he’d like to see in AEW during the post-Full Gear media scrum. Punk is of...

411mania.com

SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC legend Junior dos Santos on Mike Tyson: ‘He owes me $50,000!’

Junior dos Santos once had the opportunity to make $100,000 at UFC 160 in his fight against Mark Hunt. That is until Mike Tyson stepped in and had $50,000 taken from him. Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos scored a very impressive spinning hook kick KO over Mark Hunt. Hunt is known for his legendary chin and heavyweights are not known for their flexibility in pulling off such moves.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
firstsportz.com

AEW’s CM Punk pays tribute to a WWE Superstar

CM Punk is considered to be one of the biggest Superstars in the world of professional wrestling. Currently performing on All Elite Wrestling, Punk is popular for his time on WWE. In addition to being a professional wrestler, he is also an actor, professional mixed martial arts commentator and a retired mixed martial artist.
WWE
PWMania

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis Reveal What Happened Prior To WWE Release

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Hit Row members Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis discussed being released from WWE:. Ashante: “Thursday morning was a little weird because we were booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series and Raw and then we were unbooked. Then they booked us again and then we were unbooked. So I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s what goes on in WWE. There’s a lot of things to figure out.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, maybe they’ll have something for us on Friday or Saturday.’ I remember I was watching Thursday Night Football, and I missed the call from John Laurinaitis. I called him back and he just told me, ‘Hey, budget cuts and stuff like that,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, thank you.’ It just is what it is.”
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Rampage Highlights Showcase CM Punk & Eddie Kingston Confrontation

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of AEW Rampage. The clips include the verbal confrontation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. As noted, CM Punk and Eddie Kingston will now face each other next weekend at AEW Full Gear 2021. The event will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
