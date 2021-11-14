ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City PD investigates overnight shots fired call

By KATC News
 6 days ago
Police in Morgan City are asking for the public's help after they responded to a call of shots fired Saturday night.

They say that overnight officers responded to the area of Sixth and Freret Streets in regards to the incident. No injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

KATC News

Lafayette recovery home sustains major damage in Thursday fire

Firefighters are continuing to determine the cause of a fire at a Lafayette recovery home Thursday night that caused major damage to the building. LFD responded to a house fire at Oxford House Chateau, located at 2415 Verot School Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. On scene, several occupants were outside reporting the home was on fire. The home was occupied by seven individuals; only three were in the home when the fire started.
LAFAYETTE, LA
