Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Open Pet Store in 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Parody: Watch

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Anchorman alums Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd have reteamed for a new project that explores the limits — and far beyond — of psychiatrist and patient. Based on Joe Nocera's Wondery podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, the dark comedy-drama delves into the co-dependent relationship between textile-company owner Marty Markowitz (Ferrell) and his charismatic psychiatrist, Ike Herschkopf (Rudd). After one thing spirals into another, Ike winds up running Marty's life, right down to his company and his finances. "It's a friendship and a patient-and-doctor relationship that just got out of control," sums up Rudd. "When, how, and why—those answers are up for debate." Deadpans Ferrell: "It's a combination of Thelma and Louise meet Butch and Sundance meet Turner and Hooch." —Dan Snierson.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO