A California casino agreed to pay $500,000 for not alerting federal authorities about a “high roller” who brought in millions in cash to use in games of baccarat. Federal regulators believe the casino violated anti-money laundering provisions in the Bank Secrecy Act, according to a statement from the Department of Justice last week. They left the “high roller” unnamed, but said he was a Chinese national who gambled at The Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens around 100 times over the course of eight months in 2016.

11 DAYS AGO