Months after a 21-year-old man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks, charges have been filed against one of the boaters he was with. Dylan T. McEwen was charged with boating while intoxicated, leading to the death of another, in the Camden County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to court records. The charges were filed against the 24-year-old, of Swansea, Illinois, in connection with an Aug. 8 death.

