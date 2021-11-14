ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marian University partners with K-12 schools across Indiana to help students through City Connects Program

 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that students have a learning loss to recover from due to the pandemic.

Now, Marian University is partnering with 34 K-12 schools across the state to help students who need intervention through the City Connects Program.

A full-time City Connects Coordinator is embedded within a school, then that coordinator collaborates with teachers in every classroom to review the strengths and needs of every student that year.

That data on the students will then help educators create a customized support plan for each child.

The City Connect Program especially helps those young learners who were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

In Indiana, the City Connects Program will change the lives of nearly 16,000 students each year in four cities: Gary, Indianapolis, Muncie, and South Bend.

Thanks to a mix of state and federal funding, City Connects was able to launch the pilot program in Indiana for two years.

