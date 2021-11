A new Bulgarian political party formed just weeks ago and dedicated to fighting the Balkan nation’s endemic corruption is on course to beat the party of the country’s long-ruling right-wing populist former prime minister and get a shot at forming a new government.Exit polls, partial tallies and unofficial vote count results over the weekend suggest the party – We Continue the Change – with around 26 per cent of the vote, was edging out former prime minister Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, with around 23 per cent of the vote.Official results will start being released on Monday, though final results may...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO