The Browns are making a living off of turnovers and explosive plays against the Bengals. They’ve got both in the third quarter, and have now built a 34-10 lead. After a punt had Cleveland start its second drive of the third quarter at the 30-yard line, running back Nick Chubb took a handoff 70 yards for a touchdown. It was Chubb’s longest run of the season and gave the Browns a 31-10 lead.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO