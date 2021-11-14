Serbia stun Portugal and Spain ease past Sweden to qualify for World Cup finals – as it happened

10.26pm GMT

It wasn’t quite 17 November 1993, but that was still a memorably dramatic night of World Cup qualification. We’ll have reports from Lisbon, Seville and Luxembourg City on the site shortly. Thanks for your company and emails - goodnight!

9.53pm GMT

Look at these celebrations!

The tracksuit top going up in the air at the bottom of the picture might be my favourite bit.

9.49pm GMT

After all that, these teams have qualified for next year’s World Cup

Qatar

Brazil

Germany

France

Belgium

Serbia

Spain

Denmark

Croatia

And these teams are guaranteed a playoff place

Scotland

Wales

North Macedonia

Portugal

Russia

Sweden

Austria

Czech Republic

9.45pm GMT

9.41pm GMT

The World Cup, bloody hell, etc

These are tonight’s final scores.

Group A

Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland

(Serbia qualify and Portugal go into the playoffs )

Group B

Spain 1-0 Sweden

Greece 1-1 Kosovo

(Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs )

9.40pm GMT

Full time: Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Serbia are going to the World Cup after a legendary victory in Lisbon! Portugal will have to go via the playoffs, and there are no guarantees there.

9.39pm GMT

“This game should have been a non-event after the reverse fixture,” says Dave Correia, “but no VAR in Serbia ruled out a third goal for Portugal.”



9.37pm GMT

Full time: Spain 1-0 Sweden

Spain are heading to the World Cup after a tense victory over Sweden. The substitute Alvaro Morata’s cool finish settled the game; now they’ve qualified, Spain’s young side will be among the favourites in Qatar.

9.37pm GMT

Spain 1-0 Sweden While that was going on, Ibrahimovic sent Azpilicueta to the canvas with a snide shove.

9.36pm GMT

Portugal 1-2 Serbia That Mitrovic goal sparked one of the great celebrations, an almighty bundle by the corner flag. It’s well worth looking up after the game.

Serbia celebrate wildly. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

9.36pm GMT

Full time: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland

A very good night for Ireland.

9.35pm GMT

Tadic worked a short corner on the right and curled a cross beyond the far post, where the substitute Mitrovic was criminally unmarked. His downward header bounced up to beat Rui Patricio and sneak into the net. It’ll be checked by VAR but he was just onside.

9.34pm GMT

Serbia have stolen a place at the World Cup, and their entire squad are going ballistic!

9.34pm GMT

GOAL! Portugal 1-2 Serbia (Mitrovic 90)

Oh my goodness!

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

9.32pm GMT

GOAL! Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland

Ireland are finishing a difficult campaign in style! McClean drives a very deep cross to Knight, who cushions it back across goal on the volley for Robinson to tap into the net. That’s another excellent, selfless assist from Knight, his second since coming on as substitute.

9.30pm GMT

Dani Olmo’s sizzling long-range strike was pushed onto the bar by Olsen, an outstanding save, but Morata was first to the rebound and dinked it lazily into the net.

9.28pm GMT

GOAL! Spain 1-0 Sweden (Morata 86)

Spain are going to Qatar!

Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

9.27pm GMT

83 min: Portugal 1-1 Serbia A very good chance for the substitute Alexsandar Mitrovic, who flicks a header wide from Filip Kostic’s booming cross.

9.26pm GMT

84 min: Spain 0-0 Sweden After an excellent run, Morata drives too close to Olsen from the edge of the area.

9.25pm GMT

83 min: Spain 0-0 Sweden It’s exquisitely tense in Seville. For the first time in the game, Spain are struggling to keep the ball.

9.24pm GMT

Portugal 1-1 Serbia A very dangerous cross from Kostic is volleyed behind for a corner by Nuno Mendes. Serbia look the likelier scorers just now.

9.22pm GMT

9.22pm GMT

9.21pm GMT

Just over ten minutes remaining in Lisbon and Seville, where Portugal and Spain are hanging to automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup.

9.21pm GMT

GOAL! Greece 1-1 Kosovo (Rrahmani 76)

9.21pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-2 Republic of Ireland If it tays like this Ireland will finish third in their group, having taken seven points from the last three games. In both style and substance, their progress is palpable.

9.19pm GMT

That’s the kind of goal Stephen Kenny has been dreaming about. Jeff Hendrick, 35 yards out on the right, poked a superb pass through to the substitute Jason Knight. He drew the keeper and played a short reverse pass to Chiedozie Ogbene, who lifted his shot over the defender on the line. That’s a lovely goal, even more so because it was finished by an emerging star of Irish football.

9.17pm GMT

GOAL! Luxembourg 0-2 Republic of Ireland (Ogbene 75)

A delightful team goal!

9.16pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden Pantomime b’stard Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on to replace Alexander Isak. He’s 40 years old, and he has 17 minutes to score the goal that would take Sweden to the World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden replaces teammate Alexander Isak. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

9.15pm GMT

#Noggin

9.14pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden Nineteen minutes to go in Seville, where Spain are passing the clock down in their own inimitable style.

9.13pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-1 Republic of Ireland The re-emergence of Shane Duffy, for parent club and country, is one of the more heartwarming football stories of 2021.

9.12pm GMT

The latest scores

Group A

Portugal 1-1 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-1 Republic of Ireland

(As things stand Portugal qualify and Serbia go into the playoffs )

Group B

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Greece 1-0 Kosovo

(As things stand Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs )

9.12pm GMT

GOAL! Luxembourg 0-1 Ireland (Duffy 67)

Shane Duffy heads Ireland into the lead! Cullen’s free-kick from the left skimmed off the head of a Luxembourg defender, and Duffy headed it in from a yard. That doesn’t quite do justice to the finish, though, because the deflection meant he had to stop and twist his neck back to the left to ensure the header would go on target.

Players celebrate after Republic of Ireland’s Shane Duffy scored the opening goal. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/AP

9.10pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden “Two promising but misfiring players for Spain replaced by two more guaranteed misfiring players - one of whom is poor old Morata, destined to be forever on the brink of redemption,” says Charles Antaki.

Morata has got everything he needs to rule the world apart from confidence. If I’m honest, he reminds me of myself.

9.09pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden The substitute Mattias Svanberg tries an Ibrahimovician overhead kick from 18 yards. It’s a decent effort, actually, which loops a few yards over th ebar.

9.05pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden After a promising start, Morata shoots meekly wide.

9.04pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden Rodrigo and Alvaro Morata are on for Spain. Sweden haven’t unsheathed Zlatan Ibrahimovic yet.

9.03pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden When he plays for Sweden, Victor Lindelof looks really good. Discuss.

9.02pm GMT

“Hi Rob,” says Niamh Breheny. “Just to make you feel better about the draft excluder (and as we are talking about national broadcasters and football), on RTÉ they have so far called the orange jerseys yellow and also referred to Ireland as Liverpool. I think it’s been a long week for us all!!”

So long as Dundalk get a result against Andorra tonight, we’ll all be happy.

9.01pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland This is an excellent spell for Luxembourg, their best of the match, and they really should be ahead. I’d like to see a few more angles to be sure, but that didn’t look like a foul on Duffy.

9.01pm GMT

The latest scores

Group A

Portugal 1-1 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

(As things stand Portugal qualify and Serbia go into the playoffs )

Group B

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Greece 1-0 Kosovo

(As things stand Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs )

8.58pm GMT

DISALLOWED GOAL! Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Daniel Sinani thought he had put Luxembourg ahead, but it’s been ruled out for a push on Shane Duffy in the build up. That looks a pretty generous decision.

Luxembourg players consult the referee after the disallowed goal. Photograph: John Walton/PA

8.56pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden An opportunity for Forsberg, who almost falls over as he tries to half-volley a difficult ball dropping over his shoulder. Spain are living dangerously.

8.55pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden: Chance for Spain! A near-post corner is headed dangerously across goal by Raul de Tomas, but there’s nobody at the far post to do the necessary.

8.53pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland: Chance for Rodrigues! Ireland are almost caught playing out from the back. A Luxembourg player (nope, not a scooby) nicks the ball and plays it through to Rodrigues, who shoots too close to Bazunu. Rodrigues hurried his shot unnecessarily.

8.51pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden: Chance for Isak! Azpilicueta plays a hideous pass across the aface of the Spain penalty area. Claesson (I think) intercepts and lays it off to Isak, who cracks the bouncing ball over the bar from 18 yards. That was probably Sweden’s best chance so far.

8.48pm GMT

Peep peep! The second halves are underway.

8.42pm GMT

Half-time reading

8.33pm GMT

Half time

Peep peep! It’s half time in the four Uefa qualifiers. Portugal and Spain - who both need a draw to avoid slumming it in the playoffs - are enduring a nervous night.

Group A

Portugal 1-1 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

(As things stand Portugal qualify and Serbia go into the playoffs )

Group B

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Greece 1-0 Kosovo

(As things stand Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs )



8.31pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland Schon makes another good save, this time from John Egan’s header. Ireland have been really good in the first half and deserve to be ahead.

8.29pm GMT

GOAL! Greece 1-0 Kosovo (Masouras 45)

8.28pm GMT

Spain 71-29 Sweden Those are the possession stats. But Sweden have come closest to scoring.

8.26pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland After more good pressing by Ireland, Chiedozie Ogbene hammers a shot from 18 yards that is tipped over by Ralph Schon. That was Ireland’s best chance so far. Ogbene caught it beautifully but it was too close to Schon.

8.25pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden: just wide by Forsberg! Sweden are creating the better chances in Seville. Augustinsson’s very deep cross from the left is volleyed back across goal and just wide by Forsberg. That was perilously close.

8.23pm GMT

The latest scores

Group A

Portugal 1-1 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

(As things stand Portugal qualify and Serbia go into the playoffs )

Group B

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Greece 0-0 Kosovo

(As things stand Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs )

8.22pm GMT

Portugal 1-1 Serbia Portugal will top the group as things stand, but Serbia are now only one goal away from pipping them to automatic qualification.

8.21pm GMT

GOAL! Portugal 1-1 Serbia (Tadic 34)

The plot thickens in Lisbon! Dusan Tadic has equalised for Serbia. He made room on the edge of the area and whipped a left-footed shot that went straight through Rui Patricio and dribbled over the line. At first it looked like a howler, but replays showed a slight but crucial deflection off Danilo.

Dusan Tadic, right, scores his side’s opening goal. Photograph: Armando Franca/AP

8.17pm GMT

It’s all a bit quiet, particularly in Seville . Sweden will be delighted with how the first half hour has gone.

8.12pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden Spain continue their largely sterile domination. The longer it stays 0-0, the more Sweden will fancy their chances of a late sting.

Spain’s Jordi Alba in action with Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski. Photograph: Marcelo del Pozo/Reuters

8.09pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland A lovely save from Gavin Bazunu, who is at full stretch diving to his right when he fingertips Olivier Thill’s deflected shot round the post.

8.07pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland I MEANT DRAUGHT EXCLUDER OKAY. It’s been a long day and I’m trying to watch four games at once.

8.07pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland Draft excluder! Bloody autocorrect brain.

8.06pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland After some good pressing from Ireland, Robinson is fouled right on the edge of the area. He takes the free-kick himself, driving it under the wall and into the draught excluder.

8.05pm GMT

8.03pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden A reminder, if it were needed, of Sweden’s threat. Emil Forsberg picks up the ball on the halfway line, surges all the way into the D and cracks a left-footed shot that goes just wide of the right-hand post. That was a fine effort.

8.00pm GMT

The latest scores

Group A

Portugal 1-0 Serbia

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland

(As things stand Portugal qualify and Serbia go into the playoffs)

Group B

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Greece 0-0 Kosovo

(As things stand Spain qualify and Sweden go into the playoffs)

7.59pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden A rare Sweden attack ends when Isak is penalised for being fouled by Gavi. Yep.

7.55pm GMT

Luxembourg 0-0 Republic of Ireland Callum Robinson draws a decent save from Ralph Schon with a snapshot from the edge of the area. Ireland have started well. I’m not sure about their kit, mind .

7.54pm GMT

Spain 0-0 Sweden In a surprising twist, Spain have had about 90 per cent of the possession in the first eight minutes. They had a hopeful appeal for a penalty turned down after a stylish run from Dani Olmo.

7.53pm GMT

“Hi Rob,” says Matt Burtz. “As someone who is merely 58 days older (and one inch shorter) than Zlatan, I hope he plays until the day he can no longer walk. The list of professional athletes born in 1981 and still playing is becoming ever shorter, which I think officially makes me middle aged.”

The day Kazuyoshi Miura retires is when the dream of eternal youth officially dies.

7.51pm GMT

Portugal 1-0 Serbia The Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has been booked for his protests.

7.50pm GMT

GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Serbia (Renato Sanches 2)

Quite a start in Lisbon. Serbia tried to play out from the back and were punished. Gudelj was knocked off the ball by Bernardo Silva in the D, and Renato Sanches picked up the loose ball before slamming it past Rajkovic. Serbia were convinced it was a foul; the referee and Team VAR were not.

Portugal’s Renato Sanches scores their first goal. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

7.46pm GMT

Peep peep! And they’re off.

7.42pm GMT

Spain v Sweden I should have said that the Sweden bench includes popular quadragenarian Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been known to occasionally write his own scripts.

7.41pm GMT

“While Iceland’s qualification campaign may have concluded with a whimper, most supporters now feel moderately hopeful,” writes Kári Tulinius. “Recent revelations about sexual harassment, and worse, by players on the national team ended the era of good feelings with a bang. So to see a squad largely made up of promising youngsters made it possible for us Icelanders to reacquaint ourselves with ‘our boys’, as the nickname has it. Losing 3-1 in Skopje may not be a great result, but it feels like a new era has begun.”

7.37pm GMT

“So Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are back in the starting Spain line-up,” writes Charles Antaki. “Last week’s laboured win over Greece had nobody from the previous generation until Busquets came on to settle the midfield down late on. He seems ageless, but Alba’s return is something of a surprise, especially since apparently Luis Enrique froze him out fo a year or two, and at (... looks it up ...) 32 is not likely to be especially speedy any more. But the team missed his crosses in the last game, so maybe it’s that?”

Marcos Alonso looked the part in the Nations League, yet he’s not even in the squad. I think Luis Enrique said it was something to do with “small details”.

7.33pm GMT

How the play-offs will work

(With thanks, sizeable thanks, to my colleague Philip Cornwall for simplifying the unsimplifiable.)

1. There are three qualifying spots at Qatar 2022, to be played for by 12 teams: 10 group runners-up plus the two highest ranked winners of Nations League groups that have not qualified otherwise. Scotland, Russia and North Macedonia have qualified as runners-up. Several teams are guaranteed at least a play-off spot (including Poland, who stand only a theoretical chance of catching England). Either Wales or the Czech Republic will be runners-up in Group E, but whoever is not will get a spot via the Nations League route. Austria are guaranteed a spot via the Nations League route.

2. The six group runners-up with the best records, excluding games against the bottom side in six-team groups, will be seeded. Scotland are outside the seeded spots so need a result against Denmark. Wales, who need to draw with Belgium to be sure of being runners-up, would likely be seeded if they were to win.

3. The seeded teams will play at home in the one-off play-off semi-finals, on 24-25 March. The draw on 26 November will determine which semi-finals will provide the home team in the one-off finals, on 28-29 March.



7.19pm GMT

“Tell Bogdan (19.07) that he shouldn’t complain too much,” writes Alan Weir. “Here in Scotland, Scottish Television (STV) will, as usual, not be showing the Scotland game but instead they will have live coverage of the England game!

7.07pm GMT

“Hello Rob,” writes Bogdan Kotarlic. “Just to let you know, Serbia have played very well during qualification but there is not much enthusiasm in the country as far as the national team is concerned. The last game that Serbia played in Belgrade against Qatar, the attendance was only 1,000. The other reason is that the game will be broadcast on a TV channel that only something like 30 per cent of the population can watch.”

Any team managed by Dragan Stojkovic is a friend of mine.

7.01pm GMT

There were three 5pm games, all in Group J, and they ended thus:



Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania

Armenia 1-4 Germany

North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany, who have already qualified, and Kai Havertz was also on the thing we are morally obliged to describe as the scoresheet. North Macedonia ’s win over Iceland means they finish second in the group, ahead of Romania, and are through to the play-offs.

6.55pm GMT

Greece v Kosovo team news

Greece (4-3-3) Vlachodimos; Androutsos, Hatzidiakos, Goutas, Tzavellas; Pelkas, Bouchalakis, Tsimikas; Masouras, Douvikas, Mantalos.

Kosovo (4-4-1-1) Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Fazliji, Aliti; Idrizi, Shala, Loshaj, V Berisha; Rashica; Muriqi.

6.52pm GMT

Spain v Sweden team news

Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Soler; Sarabia, de Tomas, Olmo.

Sweden (4-4-2) Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Nilsson, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Claesson.

6.50pm GMT

Portugal v Serbia team news

Portugal (4-3-3) Rui Patricio; Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.

Serbia (3-1-4-1-1) Rajkovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Gudelj; A Zivkovic, Lukic, Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic.

6.47pm GMT

The teams who have already qualified for Qatar 2022 are... Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium ... and Croatia, who clinched their place with a 1-0 win over Russia this afternoon. Russia were ten minutes away from qualifying ahead of Croatia when Fedor Kudryashov scored a decisive own goal.

6.46pm GMT

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland team news

Luxembourg (3-4-1-2) Schon; Jans, Chanot, Selimovic; O Thill, Martins, Barreiro, Mica Pinto; Sinani; Rodrigues, Borges Sanches.

Ireland (3-4-2-1) Bazunu; Coleman, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Hendrick, Cullen, McClean; Ogbene, Robinson; Idah.

6.30pm GMT

Preamble

Hello jeopardy, my old friend. For too long , qualifying for major tournaments has been close to a formality for the big nations. This time, things are a bit more interesting. Though Italy, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands still have a World Cup place in their own hands, they are all looking nervously over their shoulder before the final round of group games.

A poor result would mean missing out on qualification and dropping into the play-offs - where, as Italy know all too well, anything can happen . And if the Netherlands lose at home to Norway, they probably won’t even make the play-offs. That game is on Tuesday, with Italy playing away to Northern Ireland tomorrow.

Tonight we’re going to focus on Iberia’s finest. Both are at home, both only need a draw to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 - but both have tricky opponents. Portugal meet Serbia in Lisbon, while Spain host Sweden - who beat them in the return fixture - in Seville. Sweden’s shock defeat in Georgia on Thursday was good news for Spain, who would otherwise have needed a win tonight to top Group B. Now, a draw will do.

We’ll also keep half an eye on at the Stade de Luxembourg, where Ireland hope to continue their impressive progress under Stephen Kenny. If they win tonight they will finish third in the group, a decent effort after such a difficult start.

Here’s list of tonight’s games, all 7.45pm GMT kick-offs.

Group A

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland

Portugal v Serbia

Group B