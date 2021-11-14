ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tom Brady intercepted twice by Washington in first quarter

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got off to an uncharacteristically ice-cold start against Washington in Week 10 with two interceptions and just five passing yards on six attempts.

It's tough to blame Brady at all for the first pick. It looked as though he completed a quick pass to Jaelon Darden, but the ball launched straight into the air when the receiver was hit by Washington's Kam Curl. Cornerback William Jackson III hauled in the ricochet to secure Brady's first interception of the day.

The second interception falls squarely on Brady's shoulders, though. He sailed a ball over the head of receiver Mike Evans that landed straight in the arms of cornerback Bobby McCain.

The latter pick set up Washington to score its first touchdown of the game and jump out to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. The last time Brady was intercepted twice in the first quarter of a game was in 2012 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brady's New England Patriots recovered from the slow start to win 23-16.

