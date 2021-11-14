ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Best YEEZY BOOTS, From 2015 to Present-Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYe – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – knows product. He’s proven so time and time again, with his latest “MasterClass” being delivered through adidas YEEZY, the partnership he entered on December 3rd, 2013. Over the last eight years, the DONDA-frontman has delivered footwear for the future, and while...

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Takes A Crack At The DMP Colorway

It’s not uncommon to see Jordan Brand reusing colorways. Their most iconic combinations — be it “Bred,” “Concord,” or the like — have all returned on silhouettes not their own. And here, the “DMP” colorway is doing the same by way of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. Black leathers...
The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” Releases In Full Family Sizes This March

Leaked back in February of this year, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” was supposed to be releasing during the holiday season. But due to shipment delays and the like, the pair was unfortunately pushed back all the way to 2022. Certain retailers have received stock in-hand, however; and thanks to the efforts of @brandon1an and @zsneakerheadz, detailed images of the colorway in GS sizes have been uncovered.
The Nike Air Max Furyosa Stomps Forward In “Archeo Pink”

The women’s Nike Air Max Furyosa hasn’t garnered the widespread, mainstream appeal of other sneakers under the Swoosh umbrella, but it’s become a go-to option for many bold fashion enthusiasts. Constructed from a mix of mesh, suede and synthetic paneling, the newly-surfaced pair is evenly split in “Black,” “Anthracite” and...
The Jordan Zoom Separate Wows With Multi-colored Soles

Having already launched in Asia, the Jordan Zoom Separate has recently teased additional colorways to its inaugural “Black/White/Sky Grey/Gym Red” style. The latest option also favors a monochromatic arrangement, but couples it with an eye-catching “Multi-Color” outsole. Inspired by the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, the sneaker features a low-cut trim,...
Detailed Look at the 'Chile Red' Air Jordan 9s

Initially previewed in September as part of Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan offerings for this year’s holiday season, we now have a detailed look at the new Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” coming soon. Michael Jordan’s heyday in the NBA once again appears to be the inspiration behind this Jordan 9...
BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
The Nike Air Max 90 Flexes Its Wild Side With Leopard Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 90 has become arguably the most popular sneaker donning visible Air-cushioning since debuting 31 years ago. While no longer in the midst of a milestone anniversary celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s design continues to emerge in compelling makeups. Case in point: a women’s-exclusive colorway featuring leopard-like patterns on the profile swooshes.
A Swooshed Out All Over Print Appears On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over-branding continues to be one of Nike’s most commonly used tools. And atop silhouettes like the Air Force 1, the brand is quick to experiment, sizing up and down the logo in all sorts of ways. Here, the shoe proposes yet another design, one well-replete with mini checks. “Sail” is...
Make-A-Wish And Jordan Brand Release A One-Of-One Air Jordan 1 FlyEase PE For 13-Year-Old, Jordan Carranza

For many bitten by an obsession with sneakers, designing a pair is a dream. Today, 13-year-old, Jordan Carranza, has joined the exclusive roster of people with their very own Air Jordan 1, which he equipped with innovative FlyEase technology with help from the Make-A-Wish® Foundation. Carranza, who’s battling Duchenne muscular...
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Resurfaces In A New Black And Olive Set-Up

Upon its debut, the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 offered a sizable influx of colorways both vibrant and neutral-dominant. This momentum carried into the Fall, maintaining a well-stocked selection year-round. Early 2022 is poised to be much of the same, as the silhouette has just appeared in a brand new mix of black and olive.
A Patchwork Of Camouflage Prints Adorn The Air Jordan 3

Among the more unique concepts of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 line-up is this Air Jordan 3 “Camo”, catapulting off the infamous Flight Jacket thematic concocted by Undefeated and the Air Jordan 4. With a dark olive green and orange accent as the base, this Air Jordan 3 is draped in a patchwork of camouflage prints covering a wide variety of military patterns. Scattered among the patterns are a series of army-themed hues of olive and brown, with suede, canvas, and twill adding a textural variety to this already eclectic design.
Sustainability Matters: Macy’s Expands Selection of Eco-Friendly Footwear + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma...
Best DC snowboard boot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even with the best snowboard and binding set up, a day on the slopes isn’t going to be fun without the proper boots.When it comes to board-sport footwear, few brands have earned the respect DC has. Its line of snowboard boots includes cutting-edge designs optimized for the biggest mountain lines.
5 Best Yeezys of All Time

There is no doubt that Kanye West is a man with many talents. Designer, rapper and entrepreneur, Ye made clear his interest in fashion and desire to work in the clothing design industry. In 2009, he collaborated with Nike on the Air Yeezys, becoming the first non-athlete to be given a shoe deal with the sportswear giant. In 2015, he switched over to Adidas, launching the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 “Light Brown”, that was limited to 9000 pairs and sold out within 10 minutes.
Best Look Yet at the 'Faded Azure' Adidas Yeezy Boost 700

Kanye West and Adidas are ensuring that Yeezy fans will have plenty of styles to cop this holiday season as a new colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 is set to join the lineup. Official Adidas product images of the “Faded Azure” Yeezy Boost 700 have surfaced today, which reveal that the latest style will don a light blue execution predominantly on the mesh and suede upper while dark blue and brown shades cover the mesh panels at the forefoot. The pair is also equipped with dark grey shoelaces, a dark blue Boost midsole with orange hits toward the heel, and a grey outsole.
Yeezy Leans Into Puffed-Up Winterwear With Bieber-Approved Boots

The Justin Bieber-approved Yeezy NSLTD boot even has Yeezy fans asking “what the [expletive] is this?” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
