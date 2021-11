Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the first time since 2019 as Lewis Hamilton looks to rein in Max Verstappen in the title battle.The Dutchman currently leads the standings by 12 points with five races left to go and won last time out in Texas as he held off late pressure from the seven-time world champion in order to increase his advantage.FOLLOW LIVE: All the race build-up and action from the Mexican Grand PrixBoth drivers have taken victory at this circuit on two previous occasions — Hamilton in 2016 and 2019 and Verstappen in 2017 and 2018...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO