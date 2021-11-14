ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Troopers faulted in truck-bicyclists crash case in Nevada

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers investigating a crash last year that killed five bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway did not suspect the driver of the box truck that hit them was impaired, although a blood test later found he had a potentially lethal level of methamphetamine in his system, a Las Vegas television...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

