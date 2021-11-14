Chevy Blazer Supply Running At A Scant Five Days As Of November

A Detroit-based tuning company called Blacklake has unveiled its aftermarket answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor: the Chevy Silverado 1500-based XT1. The Blacklake XT1 “seamlessly merges OE design, engineering, and function with the best of the off-road world,” the tuning company says. The off-roader is based on a Chevy Silverado 1500, but trades the vehicle’s factory rear suspension for a custom five-link rear end designed by Blacklake, along with a revised front end with three-inch double-adjustable coilovers, billet steel upper control arms and aluminum lower control arms. The company claims this setup provides 17.5 inches of rear suspension travel and 11.8-inches of front travel. The truck also features custom widebody panels, different front and rear bumpers for improved approach and departure angles and rides on 17-inch Black Rhino beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires.

