Chevy Blazer Supply Running At A Scant Five Days As Of November

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs GM Authority has reported throughout this year, inventory of the Chevy Blazer continues to dwindle at Chevrolet dealerships across the United States. Now, the midsize crossover has a mere five days supply across the United States. Supply of the crossover has been low for over a year now....

gmauthority.com

gmauthority.com

Chinese Chevy Blazer Signals Updates For 2023 Blazer Refresh

Last month, GM Authority brought you the very first spy shots of the upcoming 2023 Chevy Blazer refresh. While the updated crossover will feature a slightly revised interior, we have yet to see what updates are in store for the interior. Luckily, we only need to look at the Chinese-market model for a hint at what’s to come.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Malibu Sales Near Zero During Q3 2021

MALIBU -98.94% 269 25,455 -56.19% 32,155 73,399. In Canada, Chevrolet Malibu deliveries totaled 140 units in Q3 2021, a decrease of about 83 percent compared to 838 units sold in Q3 2020. In the first nine months of the year, Malibu sales decreased about 41 percent to 1,354 units. MODEL...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trax Discount Totals Up to $1,250 In November 2021

A Chevy Trax discount in November 2021 includes $500 Chevy Cyber Cash on 2021 and 2022 models with an additional $750 cash allowance on 2021 models and $500 cash on 2022 models. The Bow Tie brand is also offering interest-free financing on both the 2021 Trax and 2022 Trax for 72 months for well-qualified buyers.
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Wins Urban Green Car Of The Year Award

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has been named the Urban Green Car of the Year by the experts at Green Car Journal, certifying the car as one of the best eco-friendly vehicles for city dwellers. The Chevy Bolt EUV was up against stiff competition for the 2022 Urban Green Car...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2021

Chevy Silverado HD discount offers in November continue the ones from the previous month: low-interest financing on the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickups and no payments for the first 120 days. It is available on both the 2021 Chevy Silverado 2500HD and 2021 Chevy Silverado 3500HD. Chevy is also offering...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe Wins J.D. Power 2022 ALG Residual Value Award

The Chevy Tahoe was recently recognized by data analytics and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power in the company’s recent 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. The J.D. Power U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards project which models will hold the highest percentage of their MSRP after three years of ownership. The awards were determined by ALG, a division of J.D. Power.
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Price Range Comes To Light: Exclusive

The fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 was revealed in September, arriving with a long list of upgrades over the 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited (LTD). One of the big headlines for the truck’s refresh is the arrival of the Chevy Silverado ZR2, and while we know a lot about the off-roader, the biggest mystery remaining is the price tag. Now, however, GM Authority has exclusive insight into the Chevy Silverado ZR2 price range.
gmauthority.com

These GMC Models Will Get Limited Heated Seat Availability

As a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage, General Motors is deleting certain features from its crossover and SUV model lineup, with heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels cut across GM’s brands. That includes GMC, and now, GM Authority is identifying exactly which GMC models are affected.
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra AT4: First Look

The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 once again offers the AT4 off-roading trim level, as well as a long list of updates and changes over the preceding 2021 model year and pre-refresh 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. Now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra AT4.
gmauthority.com

Blacklake XT-1 Is A Ford Raptor-Fighting Chevy Silverado 1500

A Detroit-based tuning company called Blacklake has unveiled its aftermarket answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor: the Chevy Silverado 1500-based XT1. The Blacklake XT1 “seamlessly merges OE design, engineering, and function with the best of the off-road world,” the tuning company says. The off-roader is based on a Chevy Silverado 1500, but trades the vehicle’s factory rear suspension for a custom five-link rear end designed by Blacklake, along with a revised front end with three-inch double-adjustable coilovers, billet steel upper control arms and aluminum lower control arms. The company claims this setup provides 17.5 inches of rear suspension travel and 11.8-inches of front travel. The truck also features custom widebody panels, different front and rear bumpers for improved approach and departure angles and rides on 17-inch Black Rhino beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch BF Goodrich KM3 tires.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Tahoe To Launch Next Year In South Korea

During the recent GM Future Growth press conference in the city of Bupyeong, where the company announced its future growth strategy in South Korea, General Motors revealed important product news for the Asian country. In addition to introducing 10 new electric vehicles by 2025 and the launch of the GMC brand for the first time in the South Korean market, GM Korea reported that it will also import the Chevy Tahoe early next year.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Low Cab Forward 6500XD Recalled For Loose Steering Knuckle Bolt

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2018-2021 model year Chevy 6500 Low Cab Forward commercial trucks for front steering knuckle. The related Isuzu FTR truck is also affected by this recall. The problem: in certain Chevy...
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Sales Plummet Towards Bottom Of Segment During Q3 2021

BLAZER -64.44% 10,484 29,486 -29.45% 50,339 71,356. In Canada, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 642 units in Q3 2021, a decrease of about 52 percent compared to 1,342 units sold in Q3 2020. In the first nine months of the year, Blazer sales decreased about 10 percent to 2,631 units. MODEL...
gmauthority.com

Silverado, Sierra With 3.0L Duramax Diesel LM2 Engine Back In Production

Production of the 3.0L I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax engine for the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks has once again resumed, GM Authority has learned. As covered late in August, General Motors temporarily halted production of the 3.0L I6 LM2 turbodiesel Duramax engine due to a supplier issue. Then in September, GM Authority reported that the production stoppage was expected to continue through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year.
gmauthority.com

Lowered Cadillac CT6 Looks Tidy Sitting On Vossen VFS-2 Wheels

The Cadillac CT6 sold in relatively low numbers before it was axed following the 2020 model year, and as a result, we haven’t seen very many customized examples of the large luxury sedan before. Miami-based wheel manufacturer Vossen recently shared a gallery of a customer’s Cadillac CT6 fitted with a...
