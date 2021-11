In the midst of the biggest Pac-12 Conference game of the year with College Football Playoff implications on the line, the Oregon Ducks were demolished 38-7 in Utah. The Utes led the Ducks 28-0 at halftime from Rice-Eccles Stadium and the game as a whole was ugly. Oregon’s offense was nonexistent, totaling just 126 yards through the first two quarters, while the Utes had success on the ground and through the air. Utah scored on drives of 67, 77 and 80 yards while holding the Ducks out of the end zone. They ended the first half with a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown by Britain Covey.

