Turkish Lira hits record low below 10 against US Dollar

New Zealand's central bank meets next week. It is widely expected to hike rates for the second time in the cycle. Overview: The US dollar's sharp upside momentum stalled yesterday near JPY115 and after the euro met (and surpassed) a key retracement level slightly below $1.1300. Led by the Antipodean currencies today, the greenback is mostly trading with a heavier bias. Among the majors, helped by a steadying of US yields, the yen is soft. In the emerging market space, the Turkish lira continues its headlong plunge while the yuan softened and the Mexican peso is off. Hungary's central bank surprised with a 70 bp hike in the one-week deposit rate. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting a small gain through the European morning. Disappointing tech results in China (Baidu and Bilibili) weighed on Chinese shares, but most markets in the region fell but Australia and Taiwan. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling to extend the six-day advance. US futures are also a little firmer. After yesterday's four basis point pullback, the US 10-year yield is little changed near 1.58%. European yields are 1-2 bp lower. Gold remains within Tuesday's range (~$1850-$1877), but the moment seen earlier last week has faded, and the yellow metal is trading choppily in a consolidative phase. The prospect of a coordinated sale of oil after China's announced it would tap its reserves for the second time saw the January WTI contract fall to $76.45, its lowest level since early October. Still, the price has stabilized in the European morning around $77 a barrel. The benchmark European natural gas contract (Netherlands) has extended yesterday's pullback. It settled a little below 75 euros last week, and after two days of declines, it is above 92 euros. Iron ore is also falling for a second session and is now lower on the week. Note that it settled October a little above $104 and is now around $86.40. Copper is lower for the fourth consecutive session. It is trading around $424, off $20.5 this week.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO