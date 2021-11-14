ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Turkish Lira hits record low below 10 against US Dollar

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turkish Lira, a long-hailed currency of a fiscally embattled nation that had been facing off a flurry of geopolitical issues alongside a soaring inflation over past five years, had hit a record low on Friday and traded below 10 against its American counterpart in context of a growing concern that the...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkish lira on eight-day spiral to all-time lows

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira gave up earlier gains and dropped as much as 2% to a new record low on Friday, a day after crashing 6% when the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, slashed rates and signalled more risky easing was on the way.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Turkey further cuts rates, lira dips to new record low

ANKARA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Turkish central bank lowered interest rates for the third successive month on Thursday despite high inflation, causing the embattled national currency lira to sink to new historic lows against the U.S. dollar. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the bank decided during a key...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Turkish Lira#American#The Central Bank#Turks#Turk Central Bank
DailyFx

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver. DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.
RETAIL
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Turkish Lira Continues Descent

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Friday, especially against the euro, with traders focusing on the relative speeds the major central banks are expected to respond to rising inflation levels with interest rates hikes. At 2:30 AM ET (0730 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Greece
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX fall as US dollar firms, Indonesia shares hit record high

BENGALURU (Nov 19): Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the US dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares hit a record high after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook. The South Korean won dropped by...
WORLD
NBC San Diego

Turkish Lira Hits All-Time Low Before Country's Central Bank Meeting

The Turkish lira on Thursday continued its slide ahead of the country's central bank meeting. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 100 basis points to 15%, according to a Reuters poll. The currency fell to a record low of 10.98 against the dollar, but pared some losses...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Turkish Lira Continues to Plummet

The Turkish Lira is continuing its long-term decline after again falling to a new record low price, after crossing 10 lira to the US dollar for the first time at the start of this week. We are likely to see a further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair can be expensive and volatile. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks, US dollar pause their climbs; lira locked in tailspin

LONDON/SYDNEY (Nov 18): World stock markets and the US dollar rally stalled on Thursday, oil skidded on talk of a coordinated release of reserves, while Turkey's lira tumbled again on bets its central bank would defy economy logic later and slash interest rates. Oil prices slipped below US$80 a barrel...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Jobless Claims In Sights, Turkish Lira In Turmoil

Yesterday, countries like UK and Canada delivered their inflation figures for the month of October. In Canada, the headline inflation jumped from the previous +4.4% to +4.7%. Today, the economic calendar seems to be a bit on the light side, as one the only worthwhile news on the economic calendar is the US initial and continuing jobless claims.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Eases Awaiting New Market Movers; Turkish Lira Plummets

Initial jobless claims come out; dollar still falling. US jobless claims declined by one thousand in the week ending November 13th, a new pandemic low as the labor market continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus hit. The US dollar index is continuing the selling interest that started on Thursday,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Euro Bounces Back, But The Turkish Lira Remains Unloved

New Zealand's central bank meets next week. It is widely expected to hike rates for the second time in the cycle. Overview: The US dollar's sharp upside momentum stalled yesterday near JPY115 and after the euro met (and surpassed) a key retracement level slightly below $1.1300. Led by the Antipodean currencies today, the greenback is mostly trading with a heavier bias. Among the majors, helped by a steadying of US yields, the yen is soft. In the emerging market space, the Turkish lira continues its headlong plunge while the yuan softened and the Mexican peso is off. Hungary's central bank surprised with a 70 bp hike in the one-week deposit rate. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting a small gain through the European morning. Disappointing tech results in China (Baidu and Bilibili) weighed on Chinese shares, but most markets in the region fell but Australia and Taiwan. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling to extend the six-day advance. US futures are also a little firmer. After yesterday's four basis point pullback, the US 10-year yield is little changed near 1.58%. European yields are 1-2 bp lower. Gold remains within Tuesday's range (~$1850-$1877), but the moment seen earlier last week has faded, and the yellow metal is trading choppily in a consolidative phase. The prospect of a coordinated sale of oil after China's announced it would tap its reserves for the second time saw the January WTI contract fall to $76.45, its lowest level since early October. Still, the price has stabilized in the European morning around $77 a barrel. The benchmark European natural gas contract (Netherlands) has extended yesterday's pullback. It settled a little below 75 euros last week, and after two days of declines, it is above 92 euros. Iron ore is also falling for a second session and is now lower on the week. Note that it settled October a little above $104 and is now around $86.40. Copper is lower for the fourth consecutive session. It is trading around $424, off $20.5 this week.
CURRENCIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

US inflation drives fall of Turkish lira to all-time low

The downward spiral of the Turkish lira continued on November 11, as it fell to a historical low of 9.975 per U.S. dollar. The downward spiral of the Turkish lira continued on November 11, as it fell to a historical low of 9.975 per U.S. dollar. The Turkish currency fell...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Turkish Lira Hits New Lows on Expected Rate Cut

The Turkish lira fell to 10.24 against the U.S. dollar, a decline of more than 1.7 percent on Tuesday alone. The move came due to expectations of an upcoming interest rate cut by the country's central bank. Tuesday's declines came after the USD/TRY pair hit all-time lows of 9.94 last Thursday. The recent decline in the lira was exacerbated by hotter-than-expected inflation data out of the U.S. last week.
BUSINESS
Financial World

King Dollar dominates, hits fresh 16-month high as inflation heats up

On Tuesday, in late-afternoon Asia-Pacific trading hours, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average has been trading almost unchanged at 95.40, holding on to its yesterday’s gains, as a sharp shoot-up in inflation indicators alongside hopes of a hawkish US Federal Reserve stance in a near term had prompted FX traders to jump on the bandwagon of a US Dollar buying-frenzy.
BUSINESS
Financial World

US voluntary job quits hit record; Job openings stay above pre-pandemic level: JOLTS

On Friday, the US Labour Department’s closely monitored monthly JOLTS (Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey) report had revealed that the number of Americans willingly quitting their jobs reached a fresh record in September, however, job openings had been chartering well above a pre-pandemic level, raising possibilities that more businesses would continue to hike pay-offs in order to lure in employees in an utterly squeezed US labour market.
BUSINESS
Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy