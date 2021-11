TAMPA, Fla. — The Carolina Hurricanes have plenty of experience making Andrei Vasilevskiy look good. For nearly 50 minutes Tuesday, they did just that. Teuvo Teravainen’s tap-in on the power play secured a point for the Hurricanes, who then scored twice in overtime – only one of which counted. Martin Necas’ goal 3:26 into the extra session got the Hurricanes back on the winning path with a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO