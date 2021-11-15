ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele and Rich Paul: A history of their relationship

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Adele recently offered insight into her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul , who represents basketball superstar LeBron James .

She revealed to Rolling Stone that she met Paul on a blind date following her divorce from Simon Konecki, telling the magazine: “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’”

They initially met a few years ago at a mutual friend’s birthday before reconnecting earlier this year after her father passed away from bowel cancer.

The “Hello” singer also called her relationship with Paul the most “incredible, openhearted and easiest” one she’s ever been in.

Adele has also introduced Paul to her son Angelo.

In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey , which aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US, Adele further discussed the relationship, saying she doesn’t treat love “like a game anymore”.

When Winfrey asked her what she really wants, Adele replied she’s seeking peace of mind and stability. “But I don’t have to expect someone else to give me stability,” she added.

Rich Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio and after leaving high school began selling vintage basketball jerseys out of his car. Paul first met LeBron James in 2002 and sold him a Magic Johnson jersey.

Within a year, Paul joined James’ inner circle and started working with him professionally after he was drafted into the NBA by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After years of working with Create Arts Agency, Paul and James set up their own management company – Klutch Sports.

Klutch have built up a roster of over 25 NBA players including Ben Simmons, JR Smith and Draymond Green.

Through his success running Klutch, Paul was hired by United Talents Agency to run its sports division and join their board of directors.

Paul is also an active philanthropist, launching Klutch Conversations in partnership with Chance the Rapper’s charity SocialWorks. The organisation aims to empower young people through art, education and sport.

