WSL: Chelsea swat aside Man City to move a point behind leaders Arsenal

By Sunny Badwal
 6 days ago

Chelsea closed the gap to Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal to a single point after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Manchester City at the City Football Academy.

Jessie Fleming opened the scoring in the second minute before Sam Kerr doubled Chelsea’s advantage going into the break. Second-half strikes from Fran Kirby and Magdalena Eriksson secured the Blues their sixth win of the campaign.

Simone Magill’s 76th-minute equaliser helped Everton earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Walton Hall Park.

The visitors went into the break in the ascendancy after Ella Toone rounded off a superb early United counter-attack with a finish into the bottom right-hand corner. However, Everton drew level with 14 minutes to go following a defensive error to give the hosts their first goal and point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur.

Birmingham are still waiting to register their opening win of the campaign after losing 1-0 to derby rivals Aston Villa at St Andrew’s.

Anita Asante bagged her first goal of the WSL season when she got on the end of a Sarah Mayling corner at the back post and powered the ball beyond Blues keeper Marie Hourihan.

Leicester were denied their first point of the campaign after a stoppage-time free-kick from Maisie Symonds snatched all three points for Brighton in a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

The result leaves Leicester at the foot of the table having lost all seven of their games, while Brighton climb up to third.

West Ham surrendered a two-goal lead as Reading fought back to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Lisa Evans broke the deadlock for the Hammers and Grace Fisk doubled their lead going into the interval. The Royals pulled a goal back through an Abbey-Leigh Stringer own goal in the 70th minute and left it late to steal a point when Emma Harries squeezed in at the back post to level things up.

On Saturday, Vivianne Miedema’s stoppage-time strike earned a point for Arsenal in the north London derby against Tottenham to maintain their unbeaten start and keep the Gunners top of the league after matchweek seven. Spurs had taken the lead through Rachel Williams just after the hour.

