Images: Sunday’s Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady (44 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Showtime's "Three Women" is filming scenes in Schenectady this week. Photos from filming outside Schenectady's St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, renamed for the show St. Jude the Apostle.
The annual nighttime event of lights, music, and cheers known as the largest nighttime parade in the Northeast returned to downtown Schenectady on Saturday. After a one-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Schenectady Holiday Parade was back with its usual classic cars, roaring fire rigs, marching bands, dance teams and, of course, the big man in red with his lovely wife. This year, though, parade planners even pulled some strings and a number of the biggest superheroes and Disney princesses joined the jaunt down city streets.
Schenectady's quiet Baker Avenue neighborhood was transformed into a bustling corridor of film crews and actors on Tuesday with the filming of Showtime's "Three Women," which stars actresses like Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin. Trucks filled with equipment lined one side of the street on Tuesday morning and background actors...
Here are the plans for Saturday's 2021 Schenectady Holiday Parade, stepping off at 5 p.m., according to the Schenectady police department:. Throughout Saturday afternoon, police will be closing major roads and side streets in the downtown area, so expect delays if traveling by vehicle. This will also affect some CDTA bus routes, so check ahead of time.
Changes are afoot at 17 Front Street, a sprawling home that housed Governor Joseph Yates in the early 19th century. There are new owners, Chris LaFlamme and Eric Johnson — son of the late Schenectady mayor Karen Johnson — who bought the property in October under C.E. Biscuit, LLC. They...
SCHENECTADY – City firefighters Sunday battled a fire at a garage on Van Vranken Avenue. No injuries were reported. The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Photos from our Peter R. Barber.
