Images: Sunday’s Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady (44 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Runners make their way down Franklin Street to the finish line during annual Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady Sunday

SCHENECTADY – Images from Sunday’s Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Photos from our Erica Miller

.

.

Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k beginning on State Street in Schenectady. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k beginning on State Street led by Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, in Schenectady Sunday.

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, leads at 4-mile mark. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, leads at 4-mile mark. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Sam Morse, of Camden, at 4-mile mark near Schenectady High School. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Sam Morse, of Camden, at 4-mile mark near Schenectady High School. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, at 4-mile mark ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, at 4-mile mark ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Jonathan Aziz, of Aspen CO. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Ryan Udvadia, of Schenectady. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE 14, 2021.

.

.

Ben Heller, of Troy. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Patrick Allen, 17 of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Michael Dinicola, of Malta, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Thomas Joslin, of Yorkville, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Nicole Moslander, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Matthew Knight, of Ithaca (left), and Neil Muscatiello, of Amsterdam, cross the finish line together. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

John Seigle, of Cold Brook, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Runners make their way down Franklin Street. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Lonnie Halusic, of Malta, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Runners make their way down Franklin Street. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Andy Laporta, of Clifton Park, holds the America flag while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Andy Laporta, of Clifton Park. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Friends and family watch runners as they cross the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Life and Arts, News, Schenectady County, Sports

Oregon Seniors with No Life Insurance Get $50k Policy by Doing This

Smarter Wallet

Jury Finds Roundup Responsible for Lymphoma | Bayer to Pay $10 Billion

National Injury Bureau

These Are the Top Financial Advisors in Boardman

SmartAsset

44 Gifts for the Grumpy Elf in Your Life

Smart Lifestyle Trends

Doctor Discovers Natural Solution for Macular Degeneration (Watch)

Growthmax News

Metformin Users: the Truth Behind What Big Pharma Has Been Hiding from You

Activis Breakthrough