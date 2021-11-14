ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Images: Sunday’s Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady (44 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fK5k_0cwT9X0v00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Runners make their way down Franklin Street to the finish line during annual Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady Sunday

SCHENECTADY – Images from Sunday’s Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady.

Photos from our Erica Miller

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX0Pb_0cwT9X0v00
Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k beginning on State Street in Schenectady. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpC7O_0cwT9X0v00
Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k beginning on State Street led by Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, in Schenectady Sunday.

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OXOd_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsB09_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDQIt_0cwT9X0v00
Start of the annual Stockade-athon 15k ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zb2b1_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sr8qm_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsQHC_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKRzl_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5NZw_0cwT9X0v00
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, leads at 4-mile mark. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAATX_0cwT9X0v00
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA, leads at 4-mile mark. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vn90c_0cwT9X0v00
Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dstrD_0cwT9X0v00
Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKDij_0cwT9X0v00
Sam Morse, of Camden, at 4-mile mark near Schenectady High School. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxA4l_0cwT9X0v00
Sam Morse, of Camden, at 4-mile mark near Schenectady High School. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoPQv_0cwT9X0v00
First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, at 4-mile mark ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pp1Rp_0cwT9X0v00
First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, at 4-mile mark ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qFNI_0cwT9X0v00
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lm1Lw_0cwT9X0v00
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0mUE_0cwT9X0v00
Lou Serafini, of Cambridge MA. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flD9H_0cwT9X0v00
Michael McGonnigle, of Hartford CT. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ovrf6_0cwT9X0v00
Jonathan Aziz, of Aspen CO. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PszAm_0cwT9X0v00
Ryan Udvadia, of Schenectady. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KqHs_0cwT9X0v00
First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ou0Iu_0cwT9X0v00
First female Cara Sherman, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE 14, 2021.

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Msjvr_0cwT9X0v00
Ben Heller, of Troy. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0a5X_0cwT9X0v00
Patrick Allen, 17 of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9xCI_0cwT9X0v00
Michael Dinicola, of Malta, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0kyN_0cwT9X0v00
Thomas Joslin, of Yorkville, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUvj7_0cwT9X0v00
Nicole Moslander, of Schenectady, crosses the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxVV3_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JEMi_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYDvn_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fmpl_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qVKc_0cwT9X0v00
Matthew Knight, of Ithaca (left), and Neil Muscatiello, of Amsterdam, cross the finish line together. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SsEj_0cwT9X0v00
John Seigle, of Cold Brook, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbZYI_0cwT9X0v00
Runners make their way down Franklin Street. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQsim_0cwT9X0v00
Lonnie Halusic, of Malta, celebrates while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0UnG_0cwT9X0v00
Runners make their way down Franklin Street. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn15A_0cwT9X0v00
Andy Laporta, of Clifton Park, holds the America flag while crossing the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mX7En_0cwT9X0v00
Andy Laporta, of Clifton Park. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2Xkr_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrOh9_0cwT9X0v00
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147cRl_0cwT9X0v00
Friends and family watch runners as they cross the finish line. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0cwT9X0v00

The Daily Gazette

Images: Filming of Showtime's 'Three Women' at Schenectady's St. Stephen's Episcopal (11 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Showtime's "Three Women" is filming scenes in Schenectady this week. Photos from filming outside Schenectady's St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, renamed for the show St. Jude the Apostle.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Gazette

Images: Schenectady Holiday Parade celebrates heroes

The annual nighttime event of lights, music, and cheers known as the largest nighttime parade in the Northeast returned to downtown Schenectady on Saturday. After a one-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Schenectady Holiday Parade was back with its usual classic cars, roaring fire rigs, marching bands, dance teams and, of course, the big man in red with his lovely wife. This year, though, parade planners even pulled some strings and a number of the biggest superheroes and Disney princesses joined the jaunt down city streets.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Gazette

It's Showtime for Schenectady: TV show filming in city

Schenectady's quiet Baker Avenue neighborhood was transformed into a bustling corridor of film crews and actors on Tuesday with the filming of Showtime's "Three Women," which stars actresses like Shailene Woodley and Betty Gilpin. Trucks filled with equipment lined one side of the street on Tuesday morning and background actors...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Times Union

Roads closing for Saturday's holiday parade in Schenectady

Here are the plans for Saturday's 2021 Schenectady Holiday Parade, stepping off at 5 p.m., according to the Schenectady police department:. Throughout Saturday afternoon, police will be closing major roads and side streets in the downtown area, so expect delays if traveling by vehicle. This will also affect some CDTA bus routes, so check ahead of time.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

Changes focused on community at Stockade's Yates Mansion

Changes are afoot at 17 Front Street, a sprawling home that housed Governor Joseph Yates in the early 19th century. There are new owners, Chris LaFlamme and Eric Johnson — son of the late Schenectady mayor Karen Johnson — who bought the property in October under C.E. Biscuit, LLC.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

Images: Filming of Showtime's 'Three Women' at Schenectady's St. Stephen's Episcopal (11 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Showtime's "Three Women" is filming scenes in Schenectady this week. Photos from filming outside Schenectady's St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, renamed for the show St. Jude the Apostle.
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
95
Post
504K+
Views
