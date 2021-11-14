NHL On Tap: Canadiens, Bruins renew rivalry

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0) visit the Florida Panthers (9-0-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) in the first game in NHL history with two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games. With a 10th straight win, the Hurricanes would tie the NHL record for the longest streak to begin a season, shared by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers can move within one of their record for the longest point streak to begin a season of 12 from 1996-97 (8-0-4 ties). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is day to day after leaving Florida's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday with an upper-body injury, and center Aleksander Barkov will not play because of a lower-body injury. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce is week to week atter leaving a 4-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO