NHL On Tap: Canadiens, Bruins renew rivalry

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRangers hope to continue mastery of Devils; Ducks look to extend winning streak to seven. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday. Canadiens, Bruins renew...

www.nhl.com

bostonhockeynow.com

NHL Trade Rumors: Could Bruins Entice Rangers With Jake DeBrusk?

Could the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers be dance partners on the NHL trade market?. On Wednesday, the Rangers found out that they will be without forward Sammy Blais for the rest of the season after the gritty winger tore his ACL thanks to another slew foot from New Jersey Devils defenseman and longtime Boston Bruins nemesis P.K. Subban last Sunday. In the latest edition of TSN Insider Trading, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that the Rangers were already looking for a middle-six forward and Blais’ injury only ‘amplified’ that search.
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes visit Panthers in historic game

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes (9-0-0) visit the Florida Panthers (9-0-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) in the first game in NHL history with two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games. With a 10th straight win, the Hurricanes would tie the NHL record for the longest streak to begin a season, shared by the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres and 1993-94 Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers can move within one of their record for the longest point streak to begin a season of 12 from 1996-97 (8-0-4 ties). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is day to day after leaving Florida's 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday with an upper-body injury, and center Aleksander Barkov will not play because of a lower-body injury. Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce is week to week atter leaving a 4-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday with a lower-body injury. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL

NHL On Tap: Kings visit Canadiens looking for sixth straight win

Red Wings try to slow down Oilers; Blackhawks host Penguins. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Tuesday. Resurgent Kings latest test for struggling Canadiens. Four months...
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Bruins to beat up stumbling Senators

Monday was a mixed bag on the ice. We rightfully saw value on the New York Rangers as home underdogs against a banged-up Florida Panthers side. Unfortunately, we couldn't complete the double-dip as Florida netted a pair of goals inside the final 90 seconds to spoil the under. We'll look...
WNYT

Pittsfield Native Honored by NHL's Boston Bruins

A western Massachusetts native has been honored by the NHL’s Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Katie Bradley is a charge nurse at Brigham and Women's Conners Center for Women and Newborns in Boston. She was recognized by the organization for being a health care hero. Bradley helped deliver the puck...
The Hockey Writers

Rangers-Devils Rivalry Waiting to Be Renewed

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tuukka Rask is not only skating again, he’s eyeing a return and hopes to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Tucker Poolman is set to have a heading with the NHL DoPS. There are updates for the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to John Tavares and Jack Campbell and the New York Islanders fre up some cap space by terminating the contract of Leo Komarov.
chatsports.com

Projected Bruins’ lines vs. Canadiens: Steen subs in

The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight. Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.
NHL

Sokolov set to make NHL debut tonight against Bruins

Another chapter of Egor Sokolov's career is set to be written tonight. The Russian winger is in line to make his NHL debut this evening when the Ottawa Senators visit the Boston Bruins. "It's obviously a dream come true," Sokolov said after his first NHL morning skate. "Since I was...
chatsports.com

Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

I can’t help but think Michael Pezzetta playing the Bruins is going to lead to something dumb. Also the “Perfection Line” remains one of the dumbest names in hockey today. Happy to see Adam Brooks in the lineup, very sad to see Mike Hoffman not in it. And godspeed Samuel...
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled with scoring outside of their top...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canadiens, Stars, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more information when it comes to rumors that Samuel Girard could be on the market and a piece the Colorado Avalanche are willing to trade. Meanwhile, will the Montreal Canadiens have to look to the trade market for a goaltender after Jake Allen was pulled from Saturday’s game over concussion concerns? The Dallas Stars are trying to shake things up after a rough start and the Edmonton Oilers signed Russian winger Matvey Petrov. How good can he be and will he make a current forward expendable?
NESN

Who’s To Blame For Bruins’ Lackluster Start To 2021-22 NHL Season?

The Boston Bruins were a period away from sealing a win over the first-place Edmonton Oilers, but an ugly third that included defensive miscues and avoidable goals led to the 5-3 loss at TD Garden. Edmonton potted three goals in the final 20 minutes to end Boston’s perfect streak at...
FanSided

Recap: McAvoy, Coyle power Bruins to win over Canadiens

It was a great night to be a Charlie for the Boston Bruins. Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each had two goals in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. Taylor Hall added an empty-net goal as Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves to pick up...
bostonnews.net

Canadiens, Bruins face off for first time in 21 months

Hockey's biggest rivalry is set to be renewed for the first time in more than a year and a half as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Due to pandemic-altered scheduling, the Canadiens and Bruins did not play last season and are set to face off for the first time sinceFeb. 12, 2020.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Oilers, Bruins, Canadiens, Islanders, & Capitals

In this latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner, we take a look at what nobody on the Edmonton Oilers or in the league has been able to do in a long time. The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens clashed in a historic game, while the New York Islanders’ defencemen continue to be workhorses. A Washington Capitals rookie is showing his skills early on, plus much more stats and milestones from around the NHL over the past two days.
NHL

NHL Buzz: Caufield recalled, expected to be in lineup for Canadiens

Thornton could return for Panthers against Devils; Timmins out for season for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Cole Caufield is expected to be in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m....
