50 amazing salad recipes to make lunch easy and delicious this week

50 tasty salad recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

One of the most ubiquitous-yet-overlooked dishes is the salad. Too often perceived as mundane, unfortunately relegated to precursors or add-ons to culinary focal points, there are actually no limits for what can go into a salad and no rules about whether the salad be considered an appetizer or main course. To help diversify your salad palate, Stacker compiled a list of salad recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to learn new ways of considering this most central dish.

Roasted Beet Salad

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Additional: 1 hr 10 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 4

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 2 mins

- Total: 12 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 salads

- Number of ingredients: 9

Tropical Turkey Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

Fennel and Watercress Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 20

- Yield: 20 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

All Kale Caesar

- Prep: 15 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Delicious Broccoli Cranberry Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

- Prep: 15 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 16 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

Spinach and Persimmon Salad with Goat Cheese and Pomegranate

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Quinoa Salad with Crispy Tofu Cubes and Lime Vinaigrette

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 58 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 43 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 21

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

Turkish Orange Salad with Mediterranean Dressing

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Caesar Salad Supreme

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

Zesty Quinoa Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

The Best Vegetable Salad

- Prep: 30 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

Italian-Style Tuna Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Pasta Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Additional: 13 hrs 20 mins

- Total: 13 hrs 55 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

Classic Macaroni Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 4 hrs

- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

Fresh Broccoli Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 9

- Yield: 8 to 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Basic Chicken Salad

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

Authentic German Potato Salad

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

Seven Layer Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

- Prep: 45 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Additional: 3 hrs

- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

Cobb Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

Mexican Bean Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 19

Green Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Ham Salad Spread

- Prep: 15 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

- Prep: 15 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Barbie's Tuna Salad

- Prep: 10 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

Three Bean Salad

- Servings: 16

- Yield: 16 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing

- Prep: 30 mins

- Additional: 1 day

- Total: 1 day

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 salads

- Number of ingredients: 13

Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 45 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 45 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

Red Cabbage Slaw

- Prep: 15 mins

- Additional: 4 hrs

- Total: 4 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

Tuna Fish Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Bodacious Broccoli Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Chicken Club Pasta Salad

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Napa Cabbage Salad

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

- Prep: 10 mins

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

Avocado Salad

- Prep: 10 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

Taco Salad I

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

Steak Salad

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 5 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad

- Prep: 25 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

