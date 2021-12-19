ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

50 amazing salad recipes to make lunch easy and delicious this week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Johur_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

50 tasty salad recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

One of the most ubiquitous-yet-overlooked dishes is the salad. Too often perceived as mundane, unfortunately relegated to precursors or add-ons to culinary focal points, there are actually no limits for what can go into a salad and no rules about whether the salad be considered an appetizer or main course. To help diversify your salad palate, Stacker compiled a list of salad recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to learn new ways of considering this most central dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDCTF_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Roasted Beet Salad

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8MHp_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 2 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 salads
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxr6y_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Tropical Turkey Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nekf4_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Fennel and Watercress Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgVNf_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

All Kale Caesar

- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4o19_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Delicious Broccoli Cranberry Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTFeZ_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdRWG_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Spinach and Persimmon Salad with Goat Cheese and Pomegranate

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6EjL_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Quinoa Salad with Crispy Tofu Cubes and Lime Vinaigrette

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 58 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 43 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeKws_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZSFf_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Turkish Orange Salad with Mediterranean Dressing

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwbWQ_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Caesar Salad Supreme

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdR5T_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Zesty Quinoa Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O6Ck_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

The Best Vegetable Salad

- Prep: 30 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXTy9_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lViVJ_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AQCO_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z32tb_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Italian-Style Tuna Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2a7g_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Pasta Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 13 hrs 20 mins
- Total: 13 hrs 55 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lliOz_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSpxS_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Classic Macaroni Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggaNL_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Fresh Broccoli Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNPxL_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Basic Chicken Salad

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwuzN_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Authentic German Potato Salad

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgK1q_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Seven Layer Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpgy7_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J2eW_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WTcJ_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Cobb Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ME1zD_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Mexican Bean Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpOwj_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Green Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wl48e_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anNL7_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hU0z_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Ham Salad Spread

- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MyzP_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDRwu_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Barbie's Tuna Salad

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3An90m_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Three Bean Salad

- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJSdK_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing

- Prep: 30 mins
- Additional: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 salads
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH5JP_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqY9y_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isu71_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Red Cabbage Slaw

- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0Tmh_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Tuna Fish Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OifyY_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Bodacious Broccoli Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfZBk_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Chicken Club Pasta Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQlTB_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Napa Cabbage Salad

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyNRD_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HW6Dn_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ppqW_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Avocado Salad

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNFy7_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Taco Salad I

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRwZC_0cwRkZrD00
Allrecipes

Steak Salad

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad

- Prep: 25 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

