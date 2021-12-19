50 amazing salad recipes to make lunch easy and delicious this week
Allrecipes
50 tasty salad recipes
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .
One of the most ubiquitous-yet-overlooked dishes is the salad. Too often perceived as mundane, unfortunately relegated to precursors or add-ons to culinary focal points, there are actually no limits for what can go into a salad and no rules about whether the salad be considered an appetizer or main course. To help diversify your salad palate, Stacker compiled a list of salad recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to learn new ways of considering this most central dish.
Allrecipes
Roasted Beet Salad
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pear and Pomegranate Salad
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 2 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 salads
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tropical Turkey Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fennel and Watercress Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
All Kale Caesar
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Delicious Broccoli Cranberry Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spinach and Persimmon Salad with Goat Cheese and Pomegranate
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quinoa Salad with Crispy Tofu Cubes and Lime Vinaigrette
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 58 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 43 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 21
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spinach Pomegranate Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Turkish Orange Salad with Mediterranean Dressing
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Caesar Salad Supreme
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Zesty Quinoa Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
The Best Vegetable Salad
- Prep: 30 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic Restaurant Caesar Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Italian-Style Tuna Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pasta Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 13 hrs 20 mins
- Total: 13 hrs 55 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Marinated Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic Macaroni Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fresh Broccoli Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Basic Chicken Salad
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Authentic German Potato Salad
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Seven Layer Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Old Fashioned Potato Salad
- Prep: 45 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Perfect Summer Fruit Salad
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Additional: 3 hrs
- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cobb Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Mexican Bean Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Green Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ham Salad Spread
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Sweet Restaurant Slaw
- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Barbie's Tuna Salad
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Three Bean Salad
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Wedge Salad with Elegant Blue Cheese Dressing
- Prep: 30 mins
- Additional: 1 day
- Total: 1 day
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 salads
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese and Walnuts
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Red Cabbage Slaw
- Prep: 15 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 4 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Tuna Fish Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Bodacious Broccoli Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chicken Club Pasta Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Napa Cabbage Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Strawberry Spinach Salad I
- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Avocado Salad
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Taco Salad I
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Steak Salad
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad
- Prep: 25 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
