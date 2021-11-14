ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Argentina’s opposition scores win in midterm elections

By DÉBORA REY, ALMUDENA CALATRAVA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riG4y_0cwRWIfK00
1 of 12

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina’s midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.

The triumph by the center-right coalition Together for Change will mean a tough final two years in office for the president, who must deal with the acute social crisis and also seek a debt refinancing agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stabilize the economy. It could also intensify divisions within the governing coalition.

Fernández’s Front for Everyone coalition, which is made up of a collection of Peronist and leftist parties, has been able to pass laws by controlling the Senate while relying on support from independents in the lower house, where the coalition held a strong minority.

According to the official count, the opposition got 40.1% of the votes in Buenos Aires province, which is the country’s biggest population center, while the president’s coalition got 38.4%. Together for Change also led in Santa Fe, Córdoba and the city of Buenos Aires, other districts with important electoral weight.

Voters chose 127 deputies, representing half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, and 24 senators in eight provinces, which is a third of the upper house.

The result was seen as a “punishment” vote against the Fernández government for the unemployment and other hardships that have accompanied a 10% fall in Argentina’s economy last year along with continuing high inflation. More than 40% of the country’s 45 million inhabitants live in poverty, unemployment is close to 10% and inflation in October ran at an annual rate of nearly 42%.

María Eugenia Vidal, a leader in the opposition coalition who was elected to the Chamber of Deputies for Buenos Aires city, said she was moved by the result.

“Millions of Argentines across the country said ‘enough’... They said ‘enough’ and defeated the sadness, the frustration, the anger,” Vidal said.

In a recorded message, Argentina’s president acknowledged he had made mistakes, but he said the economy is growing around 9% this year and predicted the 2020 loss would be made up by early in 2022. Fernández said that would put an end to “a very hard stage” brought by the recession, which he blames on his predecessor, and by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government was also hurt by perceptions of rising insecurity and a series of scandals including violations by Fernández and those close to him of pandemic health restrictions. He has also had public disagreements with this vice president, former President Cristina Fernández.

Analysts said both politicians, who are not related, are in for a tough time.

“Both Fernández and Cristina will be weakened. Tensions between the two will rise further, but a total breakup leading to resignations is unlikely,” said Daniel Kerner, director for Latin America at consultancy Eurasia Group. “Fernández is a weak and unpopular president and, if she were to resign she would be left with limited popular support and constant and lasting opposition for Cristina and her group.”

A difficult obstacle is the need for an agreement with the IMF to refinance the debt for some $45 billion left by the previous government, which was led by conservative President Mauricio Macri in 2015-2019.

Cristina Fernández promoted the presidential candidacy of Fernández in his successful run to defeat Macri in the 2019 elections, but they have differed on economic policy and the IMF negotiations. The president advocates not delaying an agreement with the IMF to calm financial markets, which would imply cuts in public spending that clash with his vice president’s more populist vision.

“The government is going to have to rethink many things. Peronism never governed in a coalition before,” said Roberto Bacman, director of the Center for Public Opinion Studies. “Peronism has to find its own internal mechanism to define the course, the economic plan, how we end the issue of the Monetary Fund.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

Why can't Japan's opposition parties win?

Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election with opposition candidates in jail

(Reuters) – Nicaraguans vote on Sunday in a presidential election marked by longtime President Daniel Ortega’s ruthless campaign to extend his tight grip on power by jailing critics in a contest the United States has dismissed as a sham. Ortega, a onetime guerrilla who helped depose a right-wing family dictatorship...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Macri
Person
Alberto Fernández
Reuters

Analysis: Valuing Argentina's peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election - and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars - which has flourished amid tight capital controls - and it's worth just half that amount again.
BUSINESS
AFP

Argentina votes in bellwether legislative election

Argentinians choose new lawmakers Sunday in a vote that could determine President Alberto Fernandez's ability to govern effectively for the remaining two years of his term, marked so far by economic hardship worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. But public discontent with his government has been growing in a country in recession since 2018 and registering a GDP drop of 9.9 percent last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

'Drained of power': Argentina's Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of center-left moderates allied with the president and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#Latin America#Ap#Senate#The Chamber Of Deputies#Together For Change
Foreign Policy

Venezuela’s Opposition Readies New Election Push

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Venezuela’s opposition prepares for local and regional elections, Belarus begins moving migrants away from the Polish border, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces repeal of controversial farm laws. Venezuela Opposition Returns to Elections. Venezuelans go to the polls on Sunday for local and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Argentina
AFP

Skeptical opposition participating in Venezuela regional elections

Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections Sunday for the first time in three years but it will do so disunited and unconvinced President Nicolas Maduro will allow the vote to be free. The main opposition boycotted the last legislative and presidential elections over a lack of free, fair and transparent polls but agreed to take part in Sunday's mayoral and gubernatorial vote after receiving certain assurances from the government. For Maduro, those concessions were aimed at securing a measure of relief from the punishing US sanctions against his government, notably the state PDVSA oil company. Maduro wants to be able to sell Venezuelan oil on the international market, especially in the United States, which used to be the country's biggest customer.
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Peru's Keiko Fujimori Backs Long-Shot Effort to Impeach President Castillo

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's Keiko Fujimori, the head of the largest opposition bloc, said on Friday her Popular Force party would back a motion being prepared to impeach socialist President Pedro Castillo. The basis for the challenge against Castillo, alleging he is morally unfit for office, is tenuous and its...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy