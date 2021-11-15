ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down in Connecticut during Saturday's severe weather

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The National Weather Service says three tornadoes touched down in Connecticut during yesterday's severe weather.

The tornadoes were confirmed in Cheshire, Branford and Stonington.

The National Weather Service is issuing information about the three incidents on their website.

Meanwhile, Saturday's brief, but powerful storm knocked down trees on some roads in Wilton.

Signal Hill Road North was closed off due to a tree knocked down.

Other trees fell down on Cannon Road and Belden Hill in the area of Wolfpit Road.

