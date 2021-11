Rick And Morty recently finished its fifth season on the Cartoon Network programming block, Adult Swim, but the popular animated series isn't resting on its laurels before the arrival of season six, as the television show has partnered with the fast-food chain Wendy's to create a new food truck. In the past, the series has appeared at the restaurant chain with a specialty drive-in attraction and even its own brand of sodas that fans could try out, but now, the Adult Swim juggernaut has created a hilarious new food truck that fuses the two names in one vehicle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO