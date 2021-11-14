ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Habs goaltender Jake Allen injured, expected to miss time

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQRhO_0cwQ4hmj00
Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy may now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)

If there was any optimism that Allen was kept out only as a precaution and would be able to return to action right away, that was quickly erased after the game. With the Canadiens turning around and traveling to play the rival Bruins on Sunday, the team announced that Cayden Primeau had been recalled and would meet the team in Boston. After Samuel Montembeault played most of the game on Saturday, Primeau may even be the starter on Sunday, as Allen is clearly not available. Just how long Allen will be out remains the critical question.

While there has been no word yet on the severity of Allen’s injury, an extended absence would be a major blow to an already-struggling Montreal squad. Allen has started 14 of 16 games for the Canadiens and has been playing well. Montembeault is a different story, as there is a reason Allen has been a workhorse for the team. The 25-year-old waiver claim has an .885 save percentage and 3.69 GAA in four appearances this season and sadly this is not far from his career NHL numbers either. If Price and Allen are unavailable and Montembeault becomes the de facto starter, life will get even more difficult for the Habs. Primeau, 22, has some brief NHL experience of his own, but his 2020-21 numbers were disastrous and set the young goalie back in his development. Primeau is off to a good start with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, but has yet to show he is ready for the NHL. The team hopes Allen is not sidelined long-term or that Price can finally make his return, because the outlook of their young replacement tandem is bleak.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, Flames' Mikael Backlund issued fines

Both Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund have avoided suspension, incurring fines for their respective incidents instead. Gallagher has been given a $2,500 fine for his punch on New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow at the end of another frustrating loss for the Canadiens. He was given a two-minute minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Notably, the fine is not actually the maximum allowable in this circumstance.
NHL
NBC Sports

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen injured in brutal collision (Video)

Scary moment for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night when starting goalie Jake Allen had to leave their game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision with Dylan Larkin. It happened late in the first period when Larkin was skating in at full speed...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Cayden Primeau
Person
Jeff Petry
kingstonthisweek.com

With Carey Price out, Canadiens' bright spotlight falls on Jake Allen

The spotlight shines very brightly on the Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. That spotlight has been on Jake Allen this season as Carey Price works to get back in shape physically and mentally after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and announcing he has struggled with substance use.
NHL
chatsports.com

[Injury Report] Jake Allen won’t return to the game versus Detroit

Late in the first period of Saturday’s game, Jake Allen was hit by Dylan Larkin after he was guided in by Jeff Petry. Allen initially stayed in the game, but left for the dressing room with several seconds remaining. He did not return for the second period, and now it’s been announced he won’t return to the game.
NHL
myq105.com

$96,558.33 Winning Florida Lottery Ticket Expires In 1 Week

Think back to May. Did you by any chance buy a ticket to play The Florida Lottery’s FANTASY 5 game?. Might be worth taking a look around the house because only 1 week remains to claim the top prize for the May 27 drawing of just under $100,000. The winning numbers on May 27, 2021 were 5-14-16-25-31. It was purchased at a Winn Dixie down in Miami. It’s a longshot but maybe you were visiting. If so, it was the Winn Dixie on Southwest 22nd Street. The winner will have to get to a Florida Lottery district office quick. The ticket becomes worthless after midnight on November 23.
FLORIDA STATE
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING NHL Announces Ruling On Crosby Incident.

There always seems to be some players who seem to just get away with anything. Sometimes it's reputation, sometimes it's clear favourites. Obviously Sidney Crosby is one. He's come under fire for a bit of a dirty play on Sunday against the Washington Capitals where he slammed Capitals' rookie defenseman Martin Fehervary against the boards.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Goaltender#The Montreal Canadiens#The Detroit Red Wings
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brendan Gallagher With Wicked Sucker Punch On Barclay Goodrow.

The Montreal Canadiens season isn't going as they had planned. After a run to the Stanley Cup Finals last year, the team has been decimated by injuries to start the 2021-22 season and things are just a mess. Shea Weber, Carey Price, Mike Hoffman, Joel Edmundson, Mathieu Perreault, Paul Byron...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broberg Called Up by Oilers, Darnell Nurse Out a Few Weeks with Injury

With news that defenseman Darnell Nurse is out with an injury, it appears prospect Philip Broberg is going to get his first action of the season as a member of the Edmonton Oilers roster. Jason Gregor reports: “Confirmed…Philip Broberg is coming to Edmonton.” Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic has also confirmed the reports.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators assign young netminder Filip Gustavsson to AHL

Per the Ottawa Senators communications department, the team re-assigned goalie Filip Gustavsson to the AHL’s Belleville Senators on Sunday. The Senators have largely operated with a trio of netminders this season as starter Matt Murray’s health has been an issue at multiple points already so far in the season. As he returns to full health, the team opted to send Gustavsson, who does not require waivers, to Belleville.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could the Avalanche make Samuel Girard available at trade deadline?

Colorado has assembled an impressive back end, a group that has been bolstered by the return of Erik Johnson and the emergence of sophomore Bowen Byram. The 20-year-old has been strong enough this season that Mike Chambers of the Denver Post suggests that blueliner Samuel Girard could plausibly be made available if the Avalanche decide to try to add to their forward group between now and the trade deadline. Girard is signed through 2026-27 with a $5 million average annual value, a reasonable price for someone who consistently logs more than 20 minutes per game while chipping in a little offensively as well. If the Avs were to make the 23-year-old available, he’d garner plenty of interest around the league.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek placed on IR with groin injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs hoped to take a cautious approach to the health of their goaltenders this season, signing Petr Mrazek to help insulate Jack Campbell so neither one was overworked. Instead, it appears as though Campbell will need to carry the load for the next while. Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 4 and is expected to miss approximately four weeks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

525
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy