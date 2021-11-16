Police: Traffic Stop in Gambrils Yields Gun Seizure, One Arrest Following a Brief Foot Pursuit
Anne Arundel County Police recovered a loaded gun from a man who allegedly ran from officers during a traffic stop in Gambrils.
On November 8, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m, an officer pulled over a green Toyota Camry on New Market Lane near Waugh Chapel Road. As the vehicle stopped, a passenger exited the vehicle and fled.
Officers located the passenger and found him to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Rohm RG23 revolver.
The passenger was arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:
Xavier Terrill Bryant
28-year-old
Waldorf, Maryland
