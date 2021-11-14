ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Planes overturn at Brookhaven Calabro Airport Saturday afternoon

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, several small planes were blown over at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley.

The parked planes were no match for the strong winds and were flipped onto their side.

Storm damage in Shirley (News 12/Andrew Ehinger)
Storm damage in Shirley (News 12/Andrew Ehinger)
Storm damage in Shirley (News 12/Andrew Ehinger)

As of right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

