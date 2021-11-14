Planes overturn at Brookhaven Calabro Airport Saturday afternoon

On Saturday afternoon, several small planes were blown over at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley.

The parked planes were no match for the strong winds and were flipped onto their side.

Storm damage in Shirley (News 12/Andrew Ehinger)

As of right now, there are no reports of any injuries.