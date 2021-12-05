Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Rhode Island

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor .

#30. Federal Hill Heritage Exhibit

#29. Whitehall Museum House

#28. Varnum Armory Museum

#27. Annmary Brown Memorial

#26. Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 286 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 311 Berkeley Ave, Middletown, RI 02842-5392- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 6 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818-3827- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 21 Brown St, Providence, RI 02912-9005- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 21 Prospect St Brown University, Providence, RI 02906-1142

#25. Holocaust Education and Resource Center of Rhode Island

#24. National Museum of American Illustration

#23. Four Corners Arts Center

#22. Woods-Gerry Gallery

#21. Gilbert Stuart Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 401 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906-3451- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (411 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 492 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4127- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Educational sites- Address: 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878-4851- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 62 Prospect St, Providence, RI 02906-1329- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 815 Gilbert Stuart Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02874-2911

#20. South County Museum

#19. WaterFire Arts Center

#18. International Tennis Hall of Fame

#17. Hearthside House

#16. AS220

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)- Type of activity: Farms, History Museums- Address: 115 Strathmore St, Narragansett, RI 02882-3351- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums- Address: 475 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02908-5613- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks- Address: 194 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-3515- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 677 Great Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865-1401- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 115 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217

#15. Smith's Castle

#14. New England Wireless & Steam Museum

#13. St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center

#12. Frosty Drew Observatory

#11. Rosecliff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 55 Richard Smith Dr, North Kingstown, RI 02852-4414- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1300 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818-1309- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 84 Cumberland St, Woonsocket, RI 02895-3343- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums- Address: 61 Park Ln Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI 02813- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 584 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4265

#10. Green Animals Topiary Gardens

#9. Museum of Natural History and Planetarium

#8. Lippitt House Museum

#7. Providence Art Club

#6. Newport Car Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Gardens- Address: 338 Corys Ln (off Rte. 114), Portsmouth, RI 02871-1324- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907-3655- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 199 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906-2136- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 11 Thomas St, Providence, RI 02903-1314- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (165 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1947 W Main Rd Main Gate, Portsmouth, RI 02871-1077

#5. Slater Mill Museum

#4. John Brown House Museum

#3. Providence Children's Museum

#2. Rhode Island School of Design Museum of Art

#1. The Breakers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums- Address: 67 Roosevelt Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-2127- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 52 Power St, Providence, RI 02906-1012- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 100 South St, Providence, RI 02903-4749- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums- Address: 224 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2711- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,992 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 44 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840-6906

