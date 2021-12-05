ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated museums in Rhode Island

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Rhode Island

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SAZc_0cwPV4Qe00
Tripadvisor

#30. Federal Hill Heritage Exhibit

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 286 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530
-
-
Tripadvisor

#29. Whitehall Museum House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 311 Berkeley Ave, Middletown, RI 02842-5392
-
-
Tripadvisor

#28. Varnum Armory Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 6 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818-3827
-
-
Tripadvisor

#27. Annmary Brown Memorial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums
- Address: 21 Brown St, Providence, RI 02912-9005
-
-
Tripadvisor

#26. Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 21 Prospect St Brown University, Providence, RI 02906-1142
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Holocaust Education and Resource Center of Rhode Island

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 401 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906-3451
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#24. National Museum of American Illustration

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (411 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 492 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4127
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#23. Four Corners Arts Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Educational sites
- Address: 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878-4851
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. Woods-Gerry Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 62 Prospect St, Providence, RI 02906-1329
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Gilbert Stuart Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 815 Gilbert Stuart Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02874-2911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zr73c_0cwPV4Qe00
Tripadvisor

#20. South County Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Type of activity: Farms, History Museums
- Address: 115 Strathmore St, Narragansett, RI 02882-3351
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. WaterFire Arts Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums
- Address: 475 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02908-5613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. International Tennis Hall of Fame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks
- Address: 194 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-3515
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. Hearthside House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 677 Great Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865-1401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. AS220

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 115 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUOYo_0cwPV4Qe00
Tripadvisor

#15. Smith's Castle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
- Address: 55 Richard Smith Dr, North Kingstown, RI 02852-4414
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. New England Wireless & Steam Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1300 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818-1309
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 84 Cumberland St, Woonsocket, RI 02895-3343
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Frosty Drew Observatory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums
- Address: 61 Park Ln Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI 02813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. Rosecliff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 584 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4265
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9w5S_0cwPV4Qe00
Tripadvisor

#10. Green Animals Topiary Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Gardens
- Address: 338 Corys Ln (off Rte. 114), Portsmouth, RI 02871-1324
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Museum of Natural History and Planetarium

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Type of activity: Natural History Museums
- Address: 1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907-3655
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. Lippitt House Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 199 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906-2136
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Providence Art Club

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Galleries
- Address: 11 Thomas St, Providence, RI 02903-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. Newport Car Museum

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 1947 W Main Rd Main Gate, Portsmouth, RI 02871-1077
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMuY2_0cwPV4Qe00
Tripadvisor

#5. Slater Mill Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums
- Address: 67 Roosevelt Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-2127
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. John Brown House Museum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Type of activity: History Museums
- Address: 52 Power St, Providence, RI 02906-1012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#3. Providence Children's Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Type of activity: Children's Museums
- Address: 100 South St, Providence, RI 02903-4749
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. Rhode Island School of Design Museum of Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)
- Type of activity: Art Museums
- Address: 224 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2711
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. The Breakers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,992 reviews)
- Type of activity: Speciality Museums
- Address: 44 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840-6906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

