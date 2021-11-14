ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Adams has reeled in 58 passes and leads his team with 786 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 87.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 29.1% of the 299 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Adams has averaged 119.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 27.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 287.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Adams was targeted 14 times and totaled 42 yards on six receptions.
  • Adams' 12 grabs over his last three outings are good enough for 118 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 21 times.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

