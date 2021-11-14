Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davante Adams in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Davante Adams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has reeled in 58 passes and leads his team with 786 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 87 times, and averages 87.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 29.1% of the 299 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Adams has averaged 119.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 27.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 287.1 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Adams was targeted 14 times and totaled 42 yards on six receptions.

Adams' 12 grabs over his last three outings are good enough for 118 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 21 times.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

