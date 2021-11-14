ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmiFr_0cwN64Ze00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Randall Cobb in his Week 10 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Randall Cobb for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-2) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cobb has also contributed with 20 grabs for 244 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 28 times and averages 27.1 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.4% of the 299 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Cobb has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 10.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cobb, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • This week Cobb will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Seahawks' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cobb put together a 50-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Cobb's nine catches (14 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
SportsGrid

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Seahawks +9000 | Packers +1100. Both of these teams are expected to get huge boosts this week. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return to the lineup following a stint on the IR, while Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back under center after entering health and safety protocols.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Seattle Seahawks#Kansas City Chiefs#Geha Field#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy