Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) defends a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Randall Cobb for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-2) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has also contributed with 20 grabs for 244 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 28 times and averages 27.1 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 9.4% of the 299 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Cobb has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Seattle

Cobb has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 10.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cobb, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

This week Cobb will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (287.1 yards allowed per game).

The Seahawks' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cobb put together a 50-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Cobb's nine catches (14 targets) have netted him 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

