Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tim Patrick in his Week 10 contest with the Denver Broncos against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Tim Patrick ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Patrick's Denver Broncos (5-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off in a Week 10 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has grabbed 34 passes (47 targets) for 509 yards (56.6 per game) with four TDs this season.

So far this season, 15.4% of the 306 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.1 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Patrick was targeted five times, totaling 85 yards on four receptions (averaging 21.2 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Patrick's stat line during his last three games shows nine catches for 165 yards and one touchdown. He put up 55.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 13 times.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive