Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alex Collins in his Week 10 contest with the Seattle Seahawks against the Green Bay Packers.

Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) rushes against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alex Collins for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins' team-high 304 rushing yards (38.0 per game) have come on 74 carries, with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on six catches for 65 yards (8.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 196 times this season, and he's handled 74 of those attempts (37.8%).

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Collins' 36 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Packers are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Packers Collins has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are 17th in the league, conceding 110.8 yards per game.

Collins and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Collins put together a 44-yard rushing performance in his Week 8 matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 10 times (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Collins has 180 rushing yards (60.0 per game) on 46 carries with one touchdown.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive