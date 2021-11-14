ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his Week 10 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has run for a team-leading 280 yards on 73 carries (35.0 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 129 yards.
  • He has received 73 of his team's 193 carries this season (37.8%).
  • The Raiders have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Over his four career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 83.8 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 27.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of four games against the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the league, giving up 121.8 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Giants, Jacobs carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per attempt).
  • He racked up 19 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 35 carries for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Jacobs has caught eight passes for 87 yards (29.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs#New York Giants#Nbc#Afc West#The Chiefs Jacobs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
