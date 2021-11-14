Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his Week 10 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has run for a team-leading 280 yards on 73 carries (35.0 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He also averages 16.1 receiving yards per game, catching 18 passes for 129 yards.

He has received 73 of his team's 193 carries this season (37.8%).

The Raiders have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Over his four career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 83.8 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 27.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of four games against the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the league, giving up 121.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs have given up 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Giants, Jacobs carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per attempt).

He racked up 19 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 35 carries for 158 yards (52.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacobs has caught eight passes for 87 yards (29.0 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

