Wollman Rink Reopens For Ice Skating In Central Park

Skaters have returned to the ice at Central Park 's Wollman Rink .

It reopened Sunday with several performances to kick off the winter skating season.

The rink had been operated by the Trump Organization, but New York City terminated the contract after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The new owner, Wollman Park Partners, is giving the rink a makeover and offering a discounted pricing program to make the rink more accessible to everyone.

“Our goal is to serve all New Yorkers, as well as visitors from around the world, from backgrounds and ensure that we’re also reaching neighborhoods and communities that have previously been left out from this rink,” said David Blitzer, with Wollman Park Partners.

Wollman Park Partners is not making money off the project. All proceeds are re-invested in the community.

Visitors must purchase timed tickets online. Click here for ticket information.