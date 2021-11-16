ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, MD

Richard Mills Dykeman, 78, of Edgewater, Dies From Injuries Nearly One Month After Crash on Mayo Road

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JseB_0cwKJNh100
Stock Photo

A 78 year old Edgewater man has died nearly one month after he was injured in an accident which occured on Mayo Road.

On October 19, 2021, at approximately 06:35 a.m., officers responded to Central Avenue at Mayo Road for a crash involving two vehicles. The investigation revealed that a 2006 Suzuki XL7 was traveling northbound on Central Avenue on a green signal approaching Mayo Road when a 2003 Chevy Malibu attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of the Suzuki onto Mayo Road.


The driver of the Suzuki was unable to avoid striking the Chevy on the passenger side of the vehicle. The driver of the Suzuki reported no injuries. The driver of the Chevy, Richard Mills Dykeman, 78, of Edgewater, was flown to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.


On November 10, 2021, Mr. Dykeman died as a result of complications related to injuries sustained in the crash.


Preliminarily, the failure to yield the right of way by the driver of the Chevy is believed to be the primary cause of this crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police: Fatal Howard County Pedestrian Crash Claims The Life Of A Highway Worker

Maryland State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal pedestrian crash in Howard County that took the life of a 38-year-old AAA worker on the side of the road. The deceased is identified as Muhammad Shehzad, age 38, of Ellicott City. Shehzad was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Shehzad was a contractor for AAA, changing a tire for a motorist when police believe he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Independent Investigations Division Releases In-Car Camera Video from October 9 Fatal Accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General today released dashboard camera video from the single-vehicle crash following a police pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of October 9th in Baltimore County. The decedent was identified as Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. The video can be viewed here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Confirm Severn Shooting Leaves Local Teen, 22 Year Old Woman Injured

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed that a double shooting in Severn left an area teen and a 22 year old woman wounded. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area near a basketball court on Stillmeadows Drive for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two adult female shooting victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. Victim 1, a 22 year old woman from Severn, is listed in serious/critical condition. Victim 2, a 19 year old woman from Severn, has non-life-threatening injuries.
SEVERN, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Investigates Attempted Robbery of Corrections Officer on Atwater Drive, Home Burglary on Paddington Place

Detectives with the Annapolis Police Department are investigating two incidents which were reported on the same day one of five recent shootings occured in the area. On November 3, 2021 at approximately 1:53pm, officers responded to the 1000 block of Paddington Place for a reported burglary that just occurred. The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered her home through a rear sliding door that was unlocked. The unknown person displayed a handgun and pointed it at the resident prior to fleeing out the same door that he entered. The resident was unharmed and the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area yielded negative results for the suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgewater, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Edgewater, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: DETECTIVES CHARGE TWO PEOPLE IN DOUBLE MURDER ON PLAINVIEW ROAD

Baltimore County police have arrested two men in connection to a double homicide that occurred on October 11, in the 7400 block of Plainview Rd., 21237. 24-year-old Ameer D. Gittens of the 5600 block of Whitby Rd., 21206 and 25-year-old Derrick T. Jamison of the 400 block of Chartley Park Rd, 21136 face charges of first degree murder and remain held without bond.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Police: NON-FATAL SHOOTING IN OWINGS MILLS SENDS ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, November 12, at 9:33 p.m. When officers arrived in the 9300 block of Vanguard Ct., they located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported the individual to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention for his injuries.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Authorities Arrest Two Annapolis Men in Connection with Recent Pleasant Street Homicide

Authorities in Annapolis have arrested two men from the area in connection with a recent fatal shooting that occured on Pleasant Street. Shortly after 1pm on October 14, 2021, multiple units responded to Pleasant Street for a reported shooting. Preliminary details reveal that one person was found with injuries consistent with being shot. The victim, Cornell Scott-Young, 22, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suzuki Xl7#Chevy
Report Annapolis

Man Hospitalized Following Aggravated Assault on Madison Street in Annapolis

According to police officials in Annapolis, a man was recently hospitalized for injuries he sustained during an aggravated assault on Madison Street. On October 30, 2021, officers responded to an area medical care facility for a reported aggravated assault that was believed to have happened in the area of Madison and President Streets. The victim reported being cut with a knife by an unknown suspect while walking in the area.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance In Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Montgomery County. Shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of I-495 and U.S. 29 for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, was in the process of changing the driver’s side front tire of his vehicle in the shoulder of the road when an unknown silver vehicle crossed the white edge line, struck him and left the scene.
MARYLAND STATE
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police Officer Assaulted, Injured After Arresting Woman on Frederick Douglas Street

An officer with the Annapolis Police Department was recently injured while transporting a woman who had been placed under arrest. On November 7, 2021, at 2:24pm, officers responded to the 1100 block of Frederick Douglas Street for a reported assault. The woman was placed under arrest and transported to the Annapolis Police Department to be processed. During transport, she became combative and assaulted multiple officers by kicking and biting them. One officer was sent to the hospital due to the assault and the suspect was eventually transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

55 Year Old Edgewater Man Arrested in Connection with the Murder of His 85 Year Old Mother

A 55 year old man from Edgewater has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 87 year old mother. On October 26, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers responded for an unknown disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place in Edgewater. When officers arrived they located an 85-year-old female victim suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
EDGEWATER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park House Fire Displaces Family of Five

A home fire in Brooklyn Park has displaced a family of five, according to officials with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. On the morning of Sunday, October 31, 2021, about 40 firefighters responded to a home located in the 5200 block of Disney Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found the two-story single-family home with fire coming from a first-floor bedroom. They located and extinguished a fire in a first-floor bedroom after about 15 minutes, containing the fire to the room of origin.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
Report Annapolis

County Police Investigates Attempted Theft of ATM from Glen Burnie Credit Union

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the recent attempted theft of an ATM machine from the SECU-Glen Burnie Branch. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the SECU located at 103 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. As officers arrived, they noticed an ATM had been damaged in an apparent attempt to remove or break into the ATM. A stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck was at the scene and is believed to have been used to break the ATM from its footing. Officers attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was leaving the area as officers were arriving. The vehicle fled on Ordnance Road toward Route 10 and then onto 495. A description of the vehicle was provided to neighboring jurisdictions. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Crofton Woman, Bowie Teen Arrested Following Alleged Drug Transaction in Gambrils

A teen from Bowie and a woman from Crofton were recently arrested following the investigation into an alleged drug transaction in Gambrils. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, an officer observed a suspected CDS distribution transaction in the parking lot of the Wawa located at 701 Annapolis Road in Gambrills on the night of November 12, 2021. Officials say the suspect left the area in a silver Kia Forte.
BOWIE, MD
Report Annapolis

Wanted Baltimore Man Arrested in Pasadena, Reportedly Found with Pot and Stolen Loaded Gun

A wanted Baltimore man was found in possession of marijuana and a stolen loaded handgun while being arrested in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County Police said. On November 4, 2021, at approximately 10:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Honda on Ritchie Highway near East Hamburg Street. The driver was found to have an open arrest warrant and was taken into custody.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy