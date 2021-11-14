ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. bishops set to debate Biden's eligibility for communion

By Gabriella Borter
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Roman Catholic Bishops this week are expected to revisit whether President Joe Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving communion, an issue that has deepened rifts in the church since the Democrat took office.

At a Nov. 15-18 conference in Baltimore, the bishops are scheduled to vote on a document clarifying the meaning of Holy Communion, a sacrament central to the faith. A committee drafted the document after the bishops' June conference, where they debated whether to take a position on the eligibility of prominent Catholics such as Biden - whose political actions they say contradict church teaching - to receive communion.

Biden, the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, has said he personally opposes abortion but supports a woman's right to choose. He has vowed to protect abortion rights in the face of increasingly restrictive laws enacted by states; last month, his administration called on the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

The issue has divided the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and pitted more conservative Catholics against those who support the president's views. Some 55% of Catholics believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared to 59% of the general population, according to a Pew Research survey conducted in April.

The debate has sown further discord as the church struggles to retain a fractured membership. Nearly 20% of U.S. Catholics have left the church in the past two decades, according to a Gallup poll in March, as sexual abuse scandals involving predatory priests have emerged and members have increasingly disagreed on social issues.

Biden met privately with Pope Francis at the Vatican last month and said afterward that the pope had told him he was a "good Catholic" who can receive communion.

Prior to that meeting, Pope Francis, whose liberal theology has ruffled many conservative Catholics since his election in 2013, appeared to criticize U.S. bishops for dealing with the issue in a political rather than a pastoral way.

"Communion is not a prize for the perfect. ... Communion is a gift, the presence of Jesus and his Church," the pope said, adding that bishops should use "compassion and tenderness" with Catholic politicians who support abortion rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTcVi_0cwHyonQ00
U.S. President Joe Biden departs from St. Edmond's Catholic Church after attending services in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S., November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

THE DOCUMENT

At a virtual meeting in June, the bishops resolved to draft a document on the meaning of communion and debated how explicitly it should define who is eligible to receive the sacrament. During the debate, some conservative bishops argued that the conference had a duty to rebuke politicians such as Biden who they accuse of violating church teachings, and they called for a stricter standard for eligibility. Others cautioned against making the Eucharist a political weapon.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades, chairman of the conference's Committee on Doctrine, described the upcoming document at a roundtable discussion in September, saying it would remind Catholics of the importance of the sacrament. He did not say whether it would state who should be considered worthy of receiving communion.

A draft of the document, published earlier this month by the Catholic newsletter The Pillar, does not mention Biden or any politician by name, but states that "people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody the church." It says Catholics who live in a state of "mortal sin" without repentance should not receive communion, but does not say who should sit in judgment.

In 2004, the conference published a statement that said individual bishops could decide whether to deny communion to Catholic politicians who supported abortion rights.

A spokeswoman for the conference declined to comment on whether the draft published by The Pillar was the same one the bishops were scheduled to discuss and possibly amend this week.

John Carr, co-director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, said the draft published in The Pillar succeeds at delivering a broader message about the Eucharist to all Catholics, without attacking Biden or other politicians.

If the bishops vote to approve that language, "I think the people who campaigned to deny communion to the president will be very disappointed," said Carr.

"Others will be relieved that they found a way to move beyond this division and diversion."

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6383

ch
6d ago

If the Church gives him a pass on his support for abortion, then they either give a pass on all crimes to all parishioners making communion meaningless, or they will recieve the same degree of hatred that Biden is getting. The Pope has given the American Church no good alternative.

Reply(603)
1256
Yvette F
6d ago

What is wrong with you bishop and priests that not your duty to deny anyone from communion with all the wrong I hear about some of y’all who is denying y’all

Reply(251)
495
blueonblue
6d ago

There is no debate he approves of killing the unborn that in the eyes of the lord is murder plain and simple

Reply(165)
671
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Two Senate Democrats Urge Biden Not to Renominate Powell (1)

Two progressive Democratic senators said they oppose the renomination of. of Rhode Island said in a statement released early Friday that Powell lacks a strong commitment to address the growing risks of climate change. Warren, of Massachusetts has been outspoken in her opposition to Powell. The contingent of liberal Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Associated Press

What’s inside Biden’s $2T social and climate measure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming has passed the House, pushing it one step closer to law. The 2,135-page bill includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs, expanded health care programs...
POTUS
New York Post

Harris briefly takes over as Biden undergoes anesthesia for colonoscopy day before 79th birthday

President Biden temporarily transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday morning so he could undergo a colonoscopy. The White House said that Biden was out of commission from 10:10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. while he was with his doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington — making Harris the first woman to officially hold presidential prerogative in American history.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
The Guardian

Kamala Harris takes on presidential role – briefly – as Biden has colonoscopy

Kamala Harris on Friday morning became the first woman to wield presidential power in the US – temporarily, when Joe Biden had a colonoscopy under anesthetic. In a statement, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said: “This morning, the president will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical. While he is there, the president will undergo a routine colonoscopy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden to get routine physical on Friday -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will receive a routine health exam on Friday morning, one day ahead of his 79th birthday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Biden will receive his annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, she said, adding more details...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Abortion Rights#Communion#Abortion Law#Democrat#The Supreme Court#Pew Research#U S Catholics#Gallup
dailyjournal.net

Can Joe Biden do the job?

Can Joe Biden do the job? That question is being asked, with rising alarm, by a substantial number of Democrats. Their concern has not yet crystalized into conviction, and there is still time for the president to reverse this trend, but the current mood of dismay is unmistakable. In the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Saule Omarova, Biden's comptroller nominee, is no secret communist

The Cold War ended 30 years ago, but you’d be hard-pressed to know that watching Saule Omarova’s confirmation hearing Thursday. One after another, Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee hinted darkly at the idea that Omarova — who was born in the Soviet Union — is a not-so-secret communist devoted to destroying American capitalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy