If Adults Wrote Letters to Santa Claus

The supply chain issues have been all over the news lately. But will a Santa shortage make for a humbug Christmas this year?. Santa Claus is one of the symbols of Christmas but this year appearances of the jolly old elf might be few and far between. There is a shortage of people who dress as Kris Kringle to go around. Susen Mesco, who runs the Professional Santa Claus School in Denver, says her phone is constantly ringing. People want to book Santa for holiday events. However there is a problem. “The sad part is, COVID and COVID-related deaths have taken a great toll on the Santa industry,” Mesco said.

AMAZON ・ 8 DAYS AGO